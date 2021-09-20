Home Page Co-founder Kelly Gilfillan is retiring from the online newspaper business after running Home Page Media Group for the past 12 years.
Gilfillan built Home Page Media Group from the ground up. She and co-founder Susan Leathers leveraged their abilities in marketing and journalism, respectively, to begin the business as Brentwood Home Page. They saw a niche in the news market, and grew that one business into multiple channels for hyperlocal news in Williamson County.
Gilfillan grew the online website into a profitable business using her ability to connect, entrepreneurial spirit and her talent for finding creative solutions for clients. She also had a knack for finding solid leads on stories to pass along to reporters.
“When we started Brentwood Home Page in 2009, we had a vision to serve our hometown, the community of Brentwood,” Gilfillan said. “But there was always the long-term vision to grow the company and serve other communities.”
The business grew quickly: Every year from 2012-2018, the business launched another hyperlocal site in Middle Tennessee, in places like Franklin, Bellevue, Spring Hill and Nolensville.
Home Page Media Group was purchased by FW Publishing in 2018 and rebranded as Williamson Home Page in 2019.
Gilfillan’s last day as the publisher of Williamson Home Page is Oct. 8.
She says when FW Publishing purchased her business, it provided her the support and resources to take the publications to the next level and achieve her dreams.
“We have expanded our coverage to include the full county and went deeper into politics, business and schools,” Gilfillan said. “After 12 years, I’m excited to be moving on to my next adventures. I have some bucket list trips planned this coming year including Grand Canyon, a sailing rally and hiking another Camino de Santiago. In between trips, I will spend time with my family and friends.”
Gilfillan will spend the coming year in mini-retirement, deciding her next steps. In the meantime, she hopes the community continues to support the Home Page team in their important work.
“I’m very proud of what Susan Leathers and I built, and how all of our team has helped develop the publication into something special,” Gilfillan said. “I look forward to seeing where the Home Pages go in the future, and I have all faith that Amanda Haggard will continue to lead the editorial team with grace and strength.”
Gilfillan notes the support of Home Page advertisers, city leaders and sponsors.
“Without that support, we could not have done such great work,” Gilfillan said. “I also must thank Sue Falls who has been with the Home Page sales team for 12 years. I couldn't have done this without her.”
FW Publishing President Frank Daniels III will serve as the interim publisher for Williamson Home Page as it seeks the right candidate to fill Gilfillan’s position.
“We wish Kelly every success and enjoyment in her next phase, but we will miss her boundless enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit,” Daniels said. “Williamson County is one of the most exciting places in America, and FW Publishing was excited that Kelly trusted us with her ‘baby’ — as she likes to call the Home Pages. We have invested significantly in Home Pages’ capabilities in the three years since our purchase and plan to continue to make them. I am looking forward to helping the Home Pages continue their growth as we look for the right leader to follow Kelly.”
Commented