Home Page Media Group Publisher Kelly Gilfillan won the 2019 Publisher of the Year Award at the LION Publishers inaugural award ceremony.
LION Publishers gathered from across the country in Nashville to celebrate the inaugural LION Publisher Awards at the end of October during the organization’s annual conference.
“These awards recognize excellence in journalism, business and technology at local independent online news publishers around the country,” reads a release from LION. “An independent group of judges reviewed the award applicants in detail.”
Judges said of Gilfillan’s work over the past year: “In the midst of the industry trend to membership, HPMG is showing how advertising can still be a strong suit, when done correctly. Its acquisition shows that other entities saw the value of the organization as well. Its commitment to solutions journalism also demonstrates that HPMG is willing to invest in more durable reporting.”
Judges also lauded the Home Page’s stories on the tragedies at the Natchez Trace Bridge.
“The Natchez Trace Bridge project is important and valuable community journalism,” the judges said. “Brentwood Home Page’s growth in pageviews shows that staff is creating valuable work.”
LION named 45 publishers as finalists for its inaugural awards across 15 categories.
