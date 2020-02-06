Rep. Mark Green, who represents Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, joined 193 other Republican House representatives Thursday in co-sponsoring House Resolution 832: a resolution condemning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up a copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address.
On Tuesday, Trump gave his third State of the Union Address to the nation - an address that Sen. Marsha Blackburn described as having a theme of the "American comeback," with many of the president's guests having had overcome a personal struggle.
At the conclusion of the speech, Pelosi was seen tearing a copy of Trump's speech in half. The shredded copy of the speech was later discovered to be thrown in a garbage can. Pelosi, responding to a question as to why she tore the speech in half, said it was the "courteous thing to do considering the alternatives."
On Thursday, Green announced his support of the resolution, calling Pelosi's behavior "disgraceful" in a statement released on social media.
"Today I co-sponsored H. Res. 832 condemning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's disgraceful actions on the floor of the House during the State of the Union," Green wrote. "Speaker Pelosi’s conduct was disrespectful to all the American heroes honored that night, and she ought to be publicly censured."
The text of the resolution highlights that the speech Pelosi tore "contained the names and stories of these patriots who sacrificed so much for our country," and specifically called her conduct "a breach of decorum," and that it "degraded the proceedings."
Despite widespread Republican criticism of Pelosi's conduct, the bill was soon tabled in the Democrat-controlled House, effectively killing the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.