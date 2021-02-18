Update (12:30 p.m.): I-65 South has reopened following Thursday morning's crash but roads across the county continue to be hazardous following four days of ice and three inches of snow.
Original story:
Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate-65 South at mile marker 57 just past the Interstate 840 interchange after a jackknifed tractor trailer has blocked all southbound lanes of travel.
No other information about the crash has been released, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation has not announced an estimated time for when the interstate may be cleared.
The crash was reported at 6:42 a.m. and follows more than 3 inches of snow that fell in Williamson County following four days of ice which has caused multiple crashes, injuries and at least one weather-related death.
Most Williamson County municipalities are reporting relatively clear roads as of 7 a.m. on Thursday, but first responder agencies and public works departments are asking people to stay off of the roads if they don’t have to travel.
Since Sunday TDOT has used more than 20,000 tons of salt on Tennessee roads.
