Sen. Marsha Blackburn announced via Twitter late Wednesday night that she would be voting in favor of certifying the Electoral College results. Blackburn cast her no vote on the Senate floor around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night.
The vote reverses her previous position in which she touted for days her intention to object to the certification of the election results.
Freshman Sen. Bill Hagerty followed suit as well, reversing his previous stance in planning to vote against the certification of the election results.
Blackburn's decision comes just hours after thousands of pro-Trump protesters stormed the nation's Capitol in Washington, D.C., with around 100 breaching the Capitol complex and ransacking the Senate chamber. At least one person has died as a result of the unrest, with at least 13 arrests made and multiple injuries reported.
Congress was scheduled to meet and certify the results of the Electoral College at 1 p.m. ET, however, the proceedings were halted following the barrage of protesters. After the Capitol building was secured by the National Guard and local law enforcement, congressmen reconvened on the Senate floor around 8 p.m. ET.
Congress eventually voted 222-98 to certify the results of the Electoral College, effectively confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Both Blackburn's and Hagerty's previous plan to object the election's certification was due to unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Attorney General William Barr finding there to be no evidence of widespread election fraud.
This story was updated on Jan. 6, 2021, to reflect that both Senators had voted to certify the results of the Electoral College.
