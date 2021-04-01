Nearly 32 percent of the Williamson County population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the state reporting that nearly 18 percent of the county's population is now fully vaccinated.
According to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health, 116,748 vaccines have been administered throughout the county, a number that grows to more than 2 million doses administered state-wide, and 992,520 Tennesseans who have been fully vaccinated.
Last week COVID-19 vaccine registration opened to Williamson County residents 16 and older meaning that all adults are now eligible to register to receive a vaccine.
Register here to receive a vaccine appointment.
As of Wednesday, the state reported that Tennessee has seen more than 811,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11,904 deaths. 26,612 of those positive cases and 213 of those deaths were reported in Williamson County.
