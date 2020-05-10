The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has announced an investigation into the Saturday night death of an inmate inside the county jail, that at this time they believe to be a case of suicide.
According to a WCSO news release, 52-year-old Frank Overton Jr., of Fairview, died inside the John I. Easley Criminal Justice Center.
WCSO said that Overton was booked into the jail on May 2, on charges of possession of a handgun while under the influence and violation of probation on a previous charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
WCSO Detectives are investigating Overton's death and have not released any additional information at this time.
This is a developing story.
