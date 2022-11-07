Bellevue restaurant It’z A Philly Thing has been serving Philly cheesesteaks since 2018 and after the recent burglary of their restaurant and theft and recovery of their food truck, they are working on putting the pieces back together.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and resulted in an outpouring of support from customers and community members.
Just over one week later, the Metro Nashville Police Department recovered the food truck about 10 miles away from the restaurant which is located at 7609 Highway 70 South, but the truck had been stripped of valuable parts, including the generator.
It’s unclear at this time if any arrests have been made in the theft.
“We’re still trying to calculate damages,” Operations Manager Desomond Tanner said, adding that they hope to have the food truck back up and running by the new year.
“I want to thank the customers for all of their support, that was great for us,” Tanner said. “And if you haven’t tried us, you definitely should come try us, we’ve got the best Philly in the South.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.