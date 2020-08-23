Members of the Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Nolensville have made it a tradition to hold a prayer service at the start of each school year, sending teachers and students off with blessings as they head to classrooms every August.
The tradition changed dramatically this year as a result of the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, as a gathering of a large crowd couldn’t happen for health and safety reasons. But the church found another way to pray over those beginning a new school year.
Call it a 12-hour prayer thread.
“We prayed all day,” Jenkins Church Pastor Jason Mikel said. “It was fantastic. Everyone wanted to be a part of it."
“We felt like we just couldn’t let the day go by without being prayerful for those folks [returning to school]. It was a tough day, so we wanted to do our part to help.”
Between 20-25 members signed up to throughout the first full day of school for Williamson County Schools a couple of weeks ago, with grades kindergarten through second returning Aug. 10 to buildings and third-graders and older attending remotely. Church members prayed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Mikel.
“We announced it for two or three weeks,” he said. “We put a message out to the whole church and did the social media thing and had people sign up.”
Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church formed in the early 1980s as a mission church from Tusculum congregation. Though it’s well short of being a megachurch, with around 80 members in its congregation, it is involved in many ministries, both those for kids and teens and the older set.
“We’re a small church but we do a lot of cool things,” Mikel said.
In fact, the church is working with nearby Providence Baptist Church in a food drive Saturday, Sept. 18. The two churches will be distributing a two-week supply of food to some 250 needy families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.