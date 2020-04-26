PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
07 APRIL 2020
37027
7150 Lake View Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Yun Tian; Seller: Doris W Read; $315,000.
5122 Dogwood Point, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Tonya L and Sean A Haynes; Seller: Margaret S and Edward Bryant Phillips; $750,000.
1413 Plantation Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Rachel and Blake Zanoni; Seller: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; $558,000.
9576 Hampton Reserve Drive, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Vicky A and David E Flynt; Seller: Jane M and Billy J Kim; $1,470,000.
6448 Penrose Drive, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Julie G and Andrew V Sallee; Seller: Trina R and James C Spangler; $4,000,000.
9510 Wicklow Road, Brentwood, Glenellen Estates; Buyer: Manal Ramadan and Mohammad Samer Ammar; Seller: Lauren E England; $810,000.
9602 Rittenberry Drive, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Michael Music; Seller: Susan Y and Richard W Cole; $740,000.
9226 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Sarah and John Hynes Jr; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,578,317.
6411 Johnson Chapel Circle, Brentwood, Johnson Cove; Buyer: Mary Page and Winston C Hickman; Seller: Amy Jones; $3,150,000.
6580 Sunnyside Court, Brentwood, Sunny Side Estates; Buyer: Richard D Bonazzoli; Seller: Tracy S and Jeffrey S Lehmann Living Trust; $555,000.
1921 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $355,000.
1007 Morgans Landing Court, Brentwood, Magnolia Vale; Buyer: George Albert Fox; Seller: Robin and Frederec Green; $1,380,000.
9123 Brentmeade Boulevard, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Ann H and Adam W Murphy; Seller: Amanda Jane Elliott and Jon A Stanley; $847,500.
528 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Jennifer J and David L Martin; Seller: Karein Defosse; $310,000.
7088 Willowick Drive, Brentwood, Willowick; Buyer: Amanda Leigh and Michael T Schmitt; Seller: Jessica R and C Tucker Herndon; $715,000.
1415 Arrowhead Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Lindsey and Bradley James Rice; Seller: Catherine C and Jeremy F Reinhart; $655,000.
9213 Cherokee Lane, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Catherine and Jeremy Reinhart; Seller: Lindsay and Brad Rice; $530,000.
1544 Shining Ore Drive, Brentwood, Copperstone at Brookfield; Buyer: Kristin N and Chad W Helmick; Seller: Capital Bank; $650,000.
1413 Bunker Hill Road, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Kerry and Richard W Thompson; Seller: Valorie Ruth Hazard; $560,000.
1324 Robert E Lee Lane, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Pamela Akers Karl and Mark Stephen Miller; Seller: Ann Warden; $519,900.
5104 Dorchester Circle, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Larry Adams; Seller: Julie J and Bradley S Tunnell; $583,000.
1652 Sunset Road, Brentwood, Sunset Estates; Buyer: Calvary Chapel Brentwood; Seller: Brooke W and Derek A West; $1,140,000.
9432 Elmhurst Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Allyson A and Barton W Huddleston; Seller: Norman R Belcher; $625,000.
9008 Meadowlawn Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Estates; Buyer: Roberts Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Polito Family Revocable Living Trust; $40,000.
9572 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Rebecca and Justin Cocchiola; Seller: Ashley M and Junaid Odubeko; $734,900.
1790 Northumberland Drive, Brentwood, Northumberland; Buyer: Robert Michael Brannon; Seller: Jennifer H and Lance M Marrow; $825,000.
Split Log Road, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $1,600,000.
37046
6710 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $146,940.
3 lots on Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $495,900.
7004 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $136,160.
6848 Pulltight Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Brandi and Alexander Ottolini; Seller: Victoria J and Arthur L Stanfield; $389,000.
6555 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Jennifer and Nickolas Andrew Goodwin; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $645,458.
7037 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Christa J and Philip A Tulotta; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $493,738.
7534 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Holly Nelson and Logan Thomas Schwettman; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $561,943.
6615 Eudailey-Covington Road, College Grove; Buyer: Two Barn Farm LLC; Seller: Harlin Farms LP; $4,050,129.
6636 New Town Road, College Grove; Buyer: Jennifer A and Eden T Smith; Seller: Kristy and John T Phelan; $269,900.
7177 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Andrea and Dustin Small; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $577,310.
6758 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Tina and Tushar Behera; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $675,058.
7052 Crimson Leaf Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Vanessa K and Eric T Olson; Seller: Rebecca Smelley and Bryan Crutcher; $680,000.
37062
7550 Aubrey Ridge Drive, Fairview, Woodridge; Buyer: Kalee Puckett and William L Zeigler; Seller: John Alexander Prince; $325,000.
7456 Sleepy Hollow Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kelly and Daniel Clayton; Seller: Julie Ann Lawson; $60,000.
7818 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Megan H and Michael L Arnott; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson and Maury Counties Inc; $238,500.
7816 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Megan Lynn Peteres; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson and Maury Counties Inc; $238,000.
37064
2815 Cale Court, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Anna and Christopher Covington; Seller: Lathana and Michael P Hawkins; $645,000.
5001 Captain Freeman Parkway, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Margaret E Miller; Seller: Stacey Kay and Jonathan Eugene Senn; $465,000.
6030 Keats Street #104, Franklin; Buyer: Peggy M and Ronald T Cook; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $378,425.
203 Cherry Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Sharry and Keith Kitchell; Seller: The Estate of James Robert Martin; $226,000.
1127 Glenbrook Drive, Franklin, Ralston Glen; Buyer: Adrienne and Matthew Warren; Seller: Linda and Gary R Larsen; $495,000.
Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Amy Hardy; Seller: Robin L and Randy L Sanders; $187,200.
2257 North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Cunningham Property; Buyer: Orion Revocable Trust; Seller: Susan D Cunningham; $485,000.
1530 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Courtney S and Brennan J Paris; Seller: Courtney Jo Casidy and Scot McKay; $925,000.
1317 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Courtney Jo Casiday-McKay and Scot McKay; Seller: Barbara L Coughlin-Shuler and Ronald S Shuler; $890,000.
1405 Southampton Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Rachel and Derek Roy Anderson; Seller: Amanda Kay and Andrew David Rigby; $414,000.
2030 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Cindy Faye Marshall; Seller: Oak Duck General Partnership; $667,900.
2042 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sandra Gay Lassen; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $503,480.
137 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stacy E and Robert C Russell; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $864,494.
3013 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $101,449.
1601 Indian Creek Circle, Franklin, Indian Meadows; Buyer: Kristina P and Rudy L Kehn; Seller: Kathleen P and Richard S Reading Sr; $440,000.
226 Bancroft Cove, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Emily R and Bradley Rollins; Seller: Colleen Lozak and Travis Hoppe; $505,000.
3213 Turndale Court, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: David Cox; Seller: Emily and Bradley J Rollins; $355,000.
1026 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $132,900.
825 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Ritu and Lalit Khanna; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $539,875.
5796 Natchez Trace Road (Sub Trustee Deed), Franklin; Buyer: Jill P and Thomas W Ellis; Seller: Shearon W Hales Trustee; $67,000.
3085 Cheever Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rena K and Mark L Ready; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $701,590.
1552 Fleetwood Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Paige Turner and William J Dixon; Seller: Meghan Patricia and Ryan Sinclair Smith; $1,200,000.
352 4th Avenue South #3, Franklin, Winstead Court; Buyer: Britton Headden and Christian Ferebee; Seller: Debra L and Marc Headden; $277,000.
3259 Dark Woods Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Austin S Miller; Seller: Martha Ledbetter and Jonathon William Sellers; $395,500.
3043 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Bari and Cory Beasley; Seller: Kelli S and Franklin D Miller; $865,000.
117 Berwick Place, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: David Langhans; Seller: Michael Edgar Hasenfratz; $515,000.
5342-B Hargrove Road, Franklin; Buyer: Nancy Favier and Phillip Smith; Seller: Rebecca W Pewitt; $214,100.
833 Walden Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Anna Marguerite and Joshua Daniel Elledge; Seller: Lisa Marie Danks; $758,000.
1067 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $144,900.
1038 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $132,900.
1043 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kalpnaben and Ravichandra K Patel; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $534,025.
315 Dundee Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Deven Huu Do and Hong Anh Doan; Seller: Siva Arumugasundaram and Harini Thirumakhilmaran; $505,000.
159 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Melissa and James B Fields; Seller: Debra A Wilson; $440,000.
103 Cottage Lane, Franklin, Vandalia Cottages; Buyer: Marilyn C and Steven J Dahlen; Seller: Martha H and Albert P Crombie; $538,900.
1056 Carlisle Lane, Franklin, Richland Close; Buyer: Alliance Home Builders LLC; Seller: Domus Partners LLC; $185,000.
3171 Brimstead Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Allison Curley and Stephen Christopher Marin; Seller: Nikki H and James Guy Brooks; $395,000.
110 Allyson Lane, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Nakala Sajeeva Ashan Mendis and Fernando Wannakuwatte Waduge; Seller: Lori H and Russell A Harmon; $547,500.
8018 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Linda S and Daniel W Pendergraft; Seller: Samantha and Daniel William Hefley; $449,900.
818 Willowsprings Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Mary and Paul D Dosen; Seller: Margarette and Jack K Yacoubian; $550,000.
1316 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Michael Obrian; Seller: Andria D Murphy; $390,000.
624 Springlake Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Evelyn G and Taylor K Huskey; Seller: Elizabeth E and Jerry T Clark; $435,000.
218 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Patricia Fowler; Seller: Hillary Andrea and Eugene J McCabe; $499,650.
825 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Leigh Piper and Josh Thomas Orendorf; Seller: Priyanka Neelam and Sivakumar Sai Rela Muni; $545,000.
531 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Tiffany and Jason Hayes; Seller: Samantha and Shaun Miller; $365,000.
128 Cavalry Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Susan F Cox; Seller: Priscilla Purky and Peter Jay Keedy; $355,000.
810 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Kathryn Fox; Seller: Heidi D Green; $360,000.
1181 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Lindsey M Higdon; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $375,000.
150 Front Street #33, Franklin; Buyer: Marcia R and Delton L Haynes; Seller: Eileen M and Keith M Giger; $395,000.
814 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nitesh and Itu Gupta; Seller: Bliss and John Thomas; $579,900.
3018 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $102,617.
136 Snowden Street East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Robert Hunt Anstett; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $507,563.
9140 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Janes 2008 Living Trust; Seller: Kathleen D and Robert A Pugh; $550,000.
3376 Sweeney Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kristine and William T McKeown; Seller: Kristi S and Todd C Alexander; $1,149,000.
991 Westhaven Boulevard #11, Franklin, Westhaven Vistas; Buyer: Brenda Fox and Eric Paul Lampela; Seller: Andrea and William McGinniss; $416,000.
37067
133 Cliffe Run, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Kacie and David Marczuk; Seller: George Michael Lambert; $635,000.
212 Cambridge Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Anne Marie Sodergren and Justin E Stephenson; Seller: Brittany and Kelley A C'Debaca; $465,000.
1006 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Corrie L and Christ James Anderson; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $553,632.
119 Eagles Glen Drive, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Bethany Anne Heuer; Seller: Lauren and Chad Gill; $477,500.
9087 Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Lajuli Das and Mohit Montu; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $622,555.
1136 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Rebecca Lynn and Jacob Anthony Avila; Seller: Amy and Michael Yates; $395,000.
1016 Buddleia Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Jill M and Billy Wayne Gatlin Jr; Seller: Diane and Steve Crosier; $589,000.
3072 Liberty Hills Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Jaime Lutz; Seller: Lian P Chen; $329,900.
300 Seaboard Lane, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: 300 Seaboard LLC; Seller: Hattie Street LP; $4,219,000.
215 Broadwell Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Kazimiera and Rodrigo Gallegos; Seller: Kathrine A and Michael A Jaksich; $550,000.
902 Market Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Keeley and Brad Duncan; Seller: Anna Allysia and Sean P Boland; $430,000.
1115 Hudson Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Lindsay and Lucas Pate; Seller: Joshua Mullen; $451,000.
1049 Firestone Drive, Franklin, Firestone at Cool Springs; Buyer: Lisa and Johnny R Gregory; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,155,543.
103 Chester Stephens Road, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Joy Chioma Ezrim and Kenechukwu Osonwa; Seller: Ailish Garrett and David A Laman; $525,000.
1004 Gatewick Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Suzanne G and Joshua A Mullen; Seller: Vanessa K and Eric Olson; $504,000.
832 Pintail Court, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Sarah Anderson and Bradley Raymond Gill; Seller: Michael S Lamb; $409,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #D6, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Carol and Jan S Miecznikowski; Seller: Evelyn C Pilkinton; $309,900.
3009 Bent Tree Road, Franklin; Buyer: Mary-Kate Sherer Tucto and Paul Williams; Seller: Trina and Ronald Tutt; $316,000.
1310 Cottingham Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Paritosh D Patel; Seller: Christina B and Wasfi Nimri; $745,900.
6007 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Joyce Elizabeth and Lawrence Jay Segelken; Seller: Michele and Paul Boland; $499,000.
37069
163 North Berwick Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Christine and Jordan Legendre; Seller: Allyson and Andrew Eakes; $568,900.
1120 Brookside Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Mari Linnea and Andrew Bret Hanson; Seller: Megan Cruze and Stayko Dimitrov Staykov; $425,000.
1200 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: 23rd Avenue Investments LLC; Seller: Phelan Stow It LLC; $1,600,000.
476 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Links at Temple Hill; Buyer: Jennifer Biefel Revocable Trust; Seller: John Travis Womble Revocable Trust; $1,050,000.
37135
239 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Stacey Kay and Jonathan Eugene Senn; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $599,900.
3219 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Ji Hyun and Stephen Hankil Shin; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $625,319.
3227 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Kelly and Michael Woodcock; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $580,958.
2039 Belsford Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Elizabeth and Christ Scott Helander; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $702,745.
129 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Mira and Dilikumar Desai; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $523,490.
243 Dobson Branch Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Debbie J and Ken M Barry; Seller: Stearns Revocable Trust; $355,000.
145 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Carter Bradley; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $532,490.
2621 Cortlandt Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream; Buyer: Jenna and Nicholas Lee; Seller: Renee L and Kyle E Castro; $399,900.
1221 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Brittney Morgan and Justin A Sanders; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $795,990.
812 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Christopher Giannotti; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $483,490.
937 Los Lomas Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Mina Agaiby; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $645,000.
3205 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Kellie and Timothy Joseph Hawco; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $550,000.
3231 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Brooke Ann and Brandon Gene Emrick; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $623,299.
1809 Apperley Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Ericka and Brady James Payne; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $689,900.
1200 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Crystal Dawn and James Adam Priddy; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $755,395.
5074 Aunt Nannies Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Leslie McNamee and Christopher William Crabtree; Seller: Dawn M and Brian S Edens; $455,000.
880 Dortch Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Ann R and David P Burch; Seller: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; $390,000.
139 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Amy Elizabeth and Courtland Garret Martens; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $859,679.
801 Delaware Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Laura A and Sean P Fagin; Seller: Adam Prudoff; $822,500.
452 Oldenburg Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Jose Leonel Medrano; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $830,000.
416 Oldenburg Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Michelle S and Michael A Kesner; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $942,225.
7102 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7723 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7045 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7081 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7057 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7044 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7057 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7735 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
823 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Georgia C Meguiar; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $384,835.
819 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Janice S and David A Church; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $352,985.
2013 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Rebar Suphi Abdulla and Muhalat Tayip; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $630,000.
821 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Kristi Lynn and Stephen Todd Wallace; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $353,190.
7212 Roland Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7073 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
37174
2041 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Christina Marie and Craig Edward Clark; Seller: Angela H and Joseph R Albergo; $405,000.
6024 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Angela G Tyler-Owen; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $423,525.
1038 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Gloria and Mark Erwin; Seller: Rosemary C and Donald A Raymer; $469,900.
2951 Augusta Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: Michael K Kulegian and John Kulegian; Seller: Ana S Meza-Gutierrez and Israel Melendez Valadez; $245,000.
3027 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jennifer Lou Muoto; Seller: Tyler Christopher Rue; $395,000.
1210 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Jasen V Billman; Seller: Susan and Dennis Conley Revocable Living Trust; $290,000.
7038 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Claire and Joshua Michael Britt; Seller: Kasey A and Jeremy D Frank; $449,900.
3412 Haynes Cove, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Bobbi-Jo Derosier and Tony M St Clair; Seller: Angela and James Travis Naeter; $266,000.
2046 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Gregg A Creamer; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $448,900.
1303 Chapman Court, Spring Hill; Buyer: Tierra and Dontra Hensley; Seller: Susan and Eric L Treanor; $285,000.
2720 Tallow Trail, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Elizabeth and Mark Walker; Seller: Terry and Edward J Kilgallon; $284,900.
7016 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Rebecca and Andrew Finnerson; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $405,900.
4016 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Jennifer Murphy; Seller: Marcie A Robinson; $219,900.
5012 Brickway Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Pamela and Barry O'Connor; Seller: Melissa J and Danny T Toland; $413,000.
7010 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Leslie J and Arthur W Spiro; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $433,290.
2 lots on Persimmon Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: CPI/Amherst SFR Program Owner LLC; Seller: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; $573,942.
1730 Dorset Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: CPI/Amherst SFR Program Owner LLC; Seller: Trans Am SFE II LLC; $288,430.
1629 Fair House Road, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Ellen and Paul Russell; Seller: Virginia M and Marlon H Huffstetler; $547,000.
3005 Trawler Court, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kasey and Jeremy Frank; Seller: Janice E and Timothy A Altman; $649,000.
2262 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Cynthia Sherwood; Seller: Jeanne M and John W Smith; $289,900.
1004 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Debra and Steve Dutcher; Seller: Jeffie H and James N Cherry; $408,000.
3165 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Elizabeth and David Stivers; Seller: Mitch Kinder Development LLC; $515,000.
3003 Carpenter Pass, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Brittany Elizabeth and Niall Fraser; Seller: Elizabeth Louise and David Stivers; $304,900.
264 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Bethany and Michael Bovio; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $297,475.
1017 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Monica Nicole and Wayne Dan Lewis Jr; Seller: Emmaneule Family Revocable Trust; $439,000.
3003 Lona Court, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Sharon E and Douglas C Tate; Seller: Nancy and Gerald Knief; $283,500.
1040 Alice Springs Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Letitia and Larry Karl Jr; Seller: Rona M and Richard D Mulcahey Jr; $539,000.
2002 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Brittany H and James B Richardson; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $380,000.
2961 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Niki and Brett Hollands; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $570,900.
1015 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Madison D and Mylon Austin Adkins; Seller: Marian Black; $380,000.
2091 Parliament Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jill S Hernandez and Pedro R Hernandez-Bello; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $494,790.
105 Shirebook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Selda Sen-Dagteki and Mustafa Dagteki; Seller: Stefanie Watson; $245,000.
37179
2711 Lydia Court, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Jo Anne and Jeffrey A Febre; Seller: Bethany A and Michael A Bovio; $317,000.
2873 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Susan S and Jerry W Depriest; Seller: Tammy L Medsker and Edward D Chitren; $434,900.
2210 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Pamela Berry and Kenneth Britton Stansell; Seller: Amanda Brooke Cowherd and Chad Dickinson; $548,000.
3177 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Debra A Wilson and Gregory W Winnett; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $582,501.
2607 Bramblewood Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Alice Vanessa and J Brian Gardner; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $501,500.
2509 Waldorf Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Judith Ann and Ross Graham Russell; Seller: Katherine Hennessey and Timothy Martin Lang; $517,000.
3808 Pulpmill Drive, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Christy and Benjamin Copenhaver; Seller: GP Luxury LLC; $950,479.
1567 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Patricia and William L Lanius; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $629,900.
2748 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Russell Wayne Hickey; Seller: Amanda N and Patrick B Neighbors; $442,000.
2 lots on Carters Creek Pike, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Max Dilworth Schmitz; Seller: Sharon and Billy Barnhill; $342,000.
2824 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Diane P and Robert W McCarthy Jr; Seller: John Gregory Williford; $402,000.
2724 Banks Court, Thompsons Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Madison and Eli Martorana; Seller: Joanna Claire and Joshua Britt; $235,000.
2153 Loudenslager Drive, Thompsons Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Erin Nicole and Ronnie Lynn Frizzell Jr; Seller: Tracie K Johnson and William Fritz; $260,000.
3662 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Robin S and Michael C Harris; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $653,314.
2911 Stewart Campbell Point, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Ashley and Brian Masterson; Seller: Sherry and Dennis Smith Living Trust; $347,500.
1703 Thompsons Station Road West, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Kelly Raei Hemmert and James Hunter Corley; Seller: John C Crutcher Executor; $315,000.
