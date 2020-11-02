Tennesseans will be able to apply for a program that expands governmental assistance to children with disabilities through Medicaid starting on Nov. 23.
The program was first introduced into the Tennessee General Assembly in 2019 by state Rep. Sam Whitson and is called the Katie Beckett Program.
Katie Beckett Program
The Katie Beckett Program, also known as the Katie Beckett Medicaid waiver, refers to an exception to eligibility requirements instituted by Medicaid.
Prior to the program's creation in 1984 under the Reagan administration, children with significant medical needs would often be required to be treated at a long-term health care facility away from home in order to have their medical expenses covered through Medicaid.
The Katie Beckett Program allows for children and teens 19 and under to have at-home medical treatment covered through Medicaid, even if the household income exceeded Medicaid eligibility requirements.
Prior to Monday, Nov. 2, 49 states had adopted a form of the Katie Beckett Program. After Monday, Tennessee has joined those states.
"A team effort"
Whitson, who represents Franklin in the Tennessee General Assembly, was the original sponsor of the bill to adopt the Katie Beckett Program, and gave thanks to what he called bipartisan support of the measure.
"This is probably one of the best pieces of legislation we've passed up there since I've been in office, and it was a team effort," Whitson said.
"I've got to give a lot credit to [state Rep.] Matthew Hill, and to [state Rep.] Glen Casada when he was speaker — Glen made sure the funding was there, Hill helped us get it through the committee, and I was just blessed to be the sponsor."
"It was bipartisan, great support from both sides and very much needed for our Tennessee families with children with severe disabilities."
The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) was a strong advocate for Tennessee adopting its own Katie Beckett Program, with the department's commissioner Brad Turner holding a person connection to the measure.
"As the father of a child with intellectual and developmental disabilities, I know the struggles and concerns families face every day to make sure their child gets the care they need,” Turner said. “This program reflects the input we received from families all over Tennessee, and I’m hopeful it will help provide them with physical, emotional, and financial relief.”
TennCare Director Stephen Smith also heaped praise onto the historic piece of legislation, calling it "great news" for many Tennesseans.
“This is great news for so many Tennessee families and their advocates,” Smith said. “Tennessee’s Katie Beckett Program is an innovative approach that will benefit children and families in need throughout our state, and we look forward to getting started.”
