Kroger will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan at all 115 Kroger pharmacies across Tennessee.
According to a Kroger news release, the vaccines will be administered through Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., for eligible patient's in the state's current 1b phase, which began on Monday.
Appointments can be made by here or by calling 866-211-5320.
Kroger said that there is no charge for patients and patients do not have to have insurance to receive the vaccine.
"We appreciate this collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC as we continue to work to get Tennesseans vaccinated against COVID-19,” Kroger Nashville division health and wellness leader Jeremy Crain said in a news release. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through the launch of our new scheduling took and COVID Help Line, Kroger is doing everything it can to ensure our communities have access to the vaccine as it becomes available. The company recently announced a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended dose when it becomes available to them through the appropriate phase guideline.”
According to the news release, as of Feb. 23, Kroger has administered over 468,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across 25 states.
As previously reported, other nationwide retailers including Walmart are also participating in the federal program.
Last week Williamson Inc. held a virtual town hall with Williamson County Health Department officials and local hospital leaders where medical professionals offered an insight into the state of the COVID-19 response in Middle Tennessee nearly one year into the pandemic.
