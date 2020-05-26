During a tele-town hall Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty.
She argued that he was best equipped to “work with Trump to hold China accountable for the Wuhan virus,” as well as to help restore the country’s devastated economy.
Hagerty, who scored Trump’s endorsement for his Senate race in 2019, served as Victory Chair for Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. Following Trump’s victory, Hagerty served as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, and was named as a leading member of Trump’s economic revival group in April.
Joining the Trump family in 2014 by marrying Eric Trump, Lara Trump has been active in her father-in-law’s political campaigns since before his victory in 2016, and heaped praise on Hagerty for his early support of Trump.
“Bill was really a member of team-Trump before it was politically advantageous,” Lara Trump said. “He's been ready to work with President Trump since day one, and he wants to do the same for Tennessee families. We need Bill in the Senate now more than ever, I think, to help hold the communist Chinese regime responsible for unleashing this terrible, terrible virus on the world.”
As of Friday, there have been roughly 1.7 million confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in the United States; nearly 20,000 of those being from Tennessee, and 500 in Williamson County.
With unemployment in Tennessee and the country at large hitting its highest rate recorded since the Great Depression, Lara Trump leaned heavily on Hagerty’s business and foreign relations experience as the best tools towards recovery — something, she argued, “Washington liberals” were not interested in doing.
“Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the Washington liberals, they are not looking out for the American people, unfortunately,” Lara Trump said. “They want to implement things like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal; everyone knows how detrimental those things would be to this entire country.”
“This is why Bill is so important: given that he served as President Trump's ambassador to Japan, he understands China, and he understands the Chinese communist leadership and the need to bring our supply chains back to America. Trump has talked about it for a long time, we are seeing it play out every single day while he has been right since the very beginning.”
“As a businessman, like President Trump, Bill gets it; he understands what it takes to get our economy going again as states across the country begin to reopen. So we need Bill's expertise and experiences in the U.S. Senate, and I'm really proud to stand behind him alongside my father-in-law and endorse him for U.S. Senate.”
The New York Times has reported that Lara Trump receives payments through the private company of Donald Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale. The HuffPost has reported that amount to be $15,000 a month, or $180,000 a year.
