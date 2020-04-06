The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands is offering continued legal support and resources for those impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to their website, the non-profit law firm that helps low-income families with legal representation for consumer, employment and other cases is continuing to operate remotely with legal clinics to take place by phone.
An updated list of LAS Legal Clinics can be found here and callers can expect to speak with an intake specialist and an attorney over the phone during the designated clinic times.
Clinics will allow local attorneys to offer advice on questions about housing and renters’ rights, bankruptcy, medical bills, debt collection, domestic violence, applying for SNAP benefits and applying for unemployment benefits.
LAS also offers a variety of resources to help people who may have lost employment due to COVID-19, help with food or healthcare, renters rights, domestic violence resources and other common legal problems face by disaster survivors and more.
More information about LAS and the resources available to help those in need during the global health crisis visit las.org. LAS asks that anyone who knows someone in need of legal help to refer them to LAS by calling 1-800-238-1443.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.