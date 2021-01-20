An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that limitations on indoor public gatherings were extended. The story has been updated. We regret this error.
An executive order made in December that limited indoor public gatherings to 10 people was allowed to expire on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
However, Gov. Bill Lee did sign a new executive order on Wednesday that extends limitations on indoor sporting events.
“This executive order extends certain provisions around sporting event attendance with a couple of exceptions to better assist our schools,” Lee wrote in a statement. “Other provisions, like the gathering limit, will expire. Tennesseans have done what we've asked them to do over the holidays, and we're seeing our numbers trend in the right direction because of their efforts.”
The newly signed executive order reads that schools must adhere to COVID-19-related guidance outlined by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA). The TSSAA released a statement in late December outlining some of the new restrictions on youth and high school sporting events.
“Pep bands, cheerleaders, and dance teams may not attend athletic contests while these restrictions remain in place in accordance with the new Executive Order, read the statement.
“The only attendees permitted at practices or games, in addition to the student-athletes on the team, are parents and immediate household members, first responders, coaching and team personnel, athletic officials, media and scouting personnel.”
The extended restrictions on youth sports will be in place until at least Feb. 27. To read more of the TSSAA COVID-19 guidelines for youth sports, click here.
