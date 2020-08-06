(9:25 p.m. August 6): The final, unofficial results for the Tennessee state primary have been reported for Williamson County, with the results for the U.S. Senate primaries differing from statewide results.
Statewide, U.S. Senate candidates Bill Hagerty and Marquita Bradshaw were declared the winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries, respectively. However, Williamson County voters generally favored different candidates.
Republican candidate Manny Sethi received the most votes in Williamson County at 27,044, with Hagerty receiving 11,990. Democratic candidate James Mackler outperformed Bradshaw in Williamson County with 3,767 votes versus Bradshaw's 2,758.
The Nolensville referendum to change the town government from a mayor-aldermanic system to a commission system also passed overwhelmingly, with 1,910 voting in favor of the change, and 731 voting against.
(9:06 p.m., August 6): Marquita Bradshaw has been declared the winner of the Democratic race for U.S. Senate after the Associated Press called the race shortly before 9 p.m.
While Bradshaw will now go on to face the Republican Senate nominee Bill Hagerty in the upcoming November election, Williamson County voters - as of 9:06 p.m. - seemed to prefer her Democratic opponent James Mackler, who received more than 1,000 more votes for Bradshaw with 21 of 25 precincts reporting.
(8:35 p.m., August 6): While Bill Hagerty has been declared the winner in the Republican race for U.S. Senate, Williamson County residents appear to have favored Manny Sethi, with Sethi receiving 24,396 votes versus Hagerty's 10,915. This is with 21 precincts reporting, plus early and absentee votes.
In the Democratic race for U.S. Senate, James Mackler still holds a comfortable lead among Williamson County voters, however, the gap between Mackler and Marquita Bradshaw has narrowed, with Macklar receiving 3,583 votes versus Bradshaw's 2,503. This is with 21 precincts reporting, plus early and absentee votes.
Statewide, Bradshaw appears to hold a strong lead against Macklar, with Bradshaw showing more than 74,000 votes versus Macklar's almost 56,000, according to the New York Times.
(8:22 p.m., August 6): Bill Hagerty has been declared the winner in the Republican race to U.S. Senate, defeating his Republican opponent Manny Sethi. The Associated Press called the race shortly after 8 p.m.
(8 p.m., August 6): With seven out of 25 voting precincts reporting, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Manny Sethi has jumped ahead of Bill Hagerty by a thin margin of 76 votes. Statewide, Hagerty holds a comfortable lead.
(7:18 p.m., August 6): Early voting results are in, and a total of 23,697 Williamson County residents voted during the early voting period.
With 168,567 registered voters in the county, this amounts to a 14.06% turnout rate - a slight improvement of the 2018 primary election turnout rate of 13.8%.
Regarding the heated Repubican primary race for U.S. Senate, Bill Hagerty took a slight edge over his highest polling opponent Manny Sethi by a mere 107 votes in Williamson. Hagerty received 7,471 votes, whereas Sethi received 7,364.
In the Democratic primary race for Senate, James Mackler took a comfortable lead over the next best performing candidate, Marquita Bradshaw, with the two candidates earning 2,881 and 1,985 votes, respectively.
Regarding the Nolensville referendum that would restructure the town’s government from a mayor-aldermanic system to a commission system, voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of the change, with 1,203 voting for, and 486 voting against.
EARLY VOTING RESULTS IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY
U.S. Senate / Republican
15,793 total votes
Clifford Adkins / 68 votes
Natasha Brooks / 216 votes
Bryon Bush / 150 votes
Roy Dale Cope / 20 votes
Terry Dicus / 22 votes
Tom Emerson Jr. / 27 votes
George S. Flinn Jr. / 224 votes
Bill Hagerty / 7,471 votes
Jon Henry / 72 votes
Kent A. Morrell / 56 votes
Glen L. Neal Jr. / 8 votes
John E. Osborne / 28 votes
Aaron L. Pettigrew / 29 votes
David Schuster / 18 votes
Manny Sethi / 7,364
U.S. Senate / Democratic
7,270 total votes
Marquita Bradshaw / 1,663 votes
Gary G. Davis / 411 votes
Robin Kimbrough / 1,985 votes
James Mackler / 2,881 votes
Mark Pickrell / 321 votes
U.S. House Rep. / Republican
Mark Green / 14,108 votes
U.S. House Rep. / Democratic
Kiran Sreepada / 6,811 votes
TN House Rep. District 61 / Republican
Brandon Ogles / 5,168 votes
TN House Rep. District 61 / Democratic
Sam Bledsoe / 2,275 votes
TN House Rep. District 63 / Republican
Glen Casada / 4,616 votes
TN House Rep. District 63 / Democratic
Elizabeth Madeira / 2,727 votes
TN House Rep. District 65 / Republican
Sam Whitson / 3,794 votes
TN House Rep. District 65 / Democratic
Jennifer Foley / 1,805 votes
