This story will be updated as results come in.
10:04 p.m., Nov. 3
The results for all 25 voting centers in Williamson County is in, with previous leads holding steady.
Absentee ballots and nursing home votes are still being processed, and are likely to come in past midnight.
All three Republican state representatives won their respective races. Thompson's Station voters re-elected Vice Mayor Brian Stover, and added Andrew Zinn to the town's Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Williamson County Election Commission. The asterisk (*) indicates the candidate who won their respective race.
President
Donald Trump and Michael Pence, Republican / 81,726 votes
Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, Democratic / 43,140 votes
Don Blankenship and William Mohr, Independent / 254 votes
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson, Independent / 80 votes
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, Green / 108 votes
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, Libertarian / 1,391 votes
Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett, Independent / 33 votes
Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman, Independent / 29 votes
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball, Independent / 236 votes
United States Senate
*Bill Hagerty, Republican / 85,842 votes
Marquita Bradshaw, Democratic / 37,292 votes
Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi Sr., Independent / 577 votes
Jeffrey Alan Grunau, Independent / 128 votes
Ronnie Henley, Independent / 224 votes
G. Dean Hill, Independent / 123 votes
Steven Hooper, Independent / 286 votes
Aaron James, Independent / 154 votes
Elizabeth McLeod, Independent / 1,260 votes
Kacey Morgan, Independent / 92 votes
Eric William Stansberry, Independent / 18 votes
United States House of Representatives, District 7
*Mark Green, Republican / 86,733 votes
Kiran Sreepada, Democratic / 36,463 votes
Ronald Brown, Independent / 1,843 votes
Scott Anthony Vieira Jr, Independent / 629 votes
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 61
*Brandon Ogles, Republican / 25,422 votes
Sam Bledsoe, Democratic / 11,848 votes
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 63
*Glen Casada, Republican / 31,798 votes
Elizabeth Madeira, Democratic / 15,944 votes
Bradley Fiscus, Independent / 4,152 votes
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 65
*Sam Whitson, Republican / 25,408 votes
Jenn Foley, Democratic / 11,097 votes
City of Fairview Commissioner (voters will select three)
*Lisa Anderson / 2,493 votes
Derek Burks / 1,646 votes
*Brandon Butler / 2,360 votes
*Scott Lucas/ 1,665 votes
Christopher McDonald / 894 votes
Debby Rainey / 1,080
City of Fairview Commissioner (voters will select one)
*Rod Dawson / 2,040 votes
Gregory DeWire / 1,707 votes
Thompson's Station Alderman (voters will select two)
Lauren Gaudioso / 1,577 votes
*Brian Stover / 1,874 votes
Rebecca Watson / 1,746 votes
*Andrew Zinn / 1,817 votes
9:50 p.m., Nov. 3
With 24 out of 25 polling centers reporting, plus early voting, Republicans appear to have swept Williamson County. Additionally, Vice Mayor Brian Stover and Andrew Zinn have taken the lead in the alderman race in Thompson's Station.
9:24 p.m., Nov. 3
The complete tally for early voting numbers in Williamson County is in, and the three Republican incumbent Tennessee House candidates have maintained their strong leads.
State Rep. Brandon Ogles scored 21,988 early votes against Democratic state House candidate Sam Bledsoe's 10,830.
State Rep. Glen Casada scored 27,155 early votes against Democratic state House candidate Elizabeth Madeira's 14,590, and Independent state House candidate Brad Fiscus' 3,507.
State Rep. Sam Whitson scored 21,201 early votes against Democratic state House candidate Jenn Foley's 9,775.
Election Day votes have yet to be reported.
8:36 p.m., Nov. 3
Partial early voting results have been released that show President Donald Trump was favored in Williamson more than Joe Biden by almost 2:1. Of just over 97,000 of the total early vote count of 122,271, 61,323 votes went towards Trump, and 33,978 towards Biden.
State Rep. Brandon Ogles holds a comfortable lead over his Democratic opponent Sam Bledsoe, with vote counts of 20,346 and 10,078, respectively.
State Rep. Glen Casada also holds a solid lead over his two opponents; Democratic candidate Elizabeth Madiera and Independent Brad Fiscus. So far, Casada has 25,457 votes over Madeira's 13,645 and Fiscus' 3,272.
State Rep. Sam Whitson holds more than double the vote count of his Democratic opponent Jenn Foley, with Whitson holding 15,828 votes and Foley 7,046.
The town of Thompson's Station, which will elect two new aldermen, shows a tight race. With only partial early results in, incumbent Brian Stover and Rebecca Watson hold a slight lead against their opponents.
8:18 p.m., Nov. 3
The Associated Press has called the race for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District for Republican Mark Green.
"Our biggest focus is going to be to try to get the Democrats to work with us on rural health care," Green told the Home Page.
"I worked in the business that served rural hospitals; I know how to save them, I know what we've got to do, we just have to get Nancy Pelosi to let us do it. I've got two really strong bills that help save rural hospitals - both jobs and the health care in those communities - and she hasn't allowed them to be heard."
7:38 p.m., Nov. 3
Williamson County has received around 12,000 absentee ballots, shattering the previous record of around 2,700.
An estimated 17,000 Williamson County voters came out to the vote Tuesday. In total, 140,268 ballots were cast in this election, making the voter turnout rate around 84%. The 2016 election saw 108,192 votes in Williamson County for an a 72.13% voter turnout rate.
7:34 p.m., Nov. 3
A member of the Williamson County Election Commission relayed that the early voting results will likely come in around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
7:16 p.m., Nov. 3
While the Williamson County Election Commission is still tallying up both early voting and Election Day results, the Associated Press has reported Tennessee's race for U.S. Senate as a win for for Republican Bill Hagerty.
The Associated Press also called the presidential race in Tennessee for President Donald Trump, netting the Republican incumbent the state's 11 electoral votes.
