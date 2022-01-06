As Middle Tennessee is being blanketed with snow Thursday, two separate groups operating in Williamson County are offering free rides for essential workers to get to and from work, a service the groups have been offering for years during times of severe weather.
One of the groups is Jeeps and Wrenches, a jeep club composed of off-road enthusiasts who created a Facebook group known as "4X4 Emergency Transport and Recovery of Mid TN." The other group, which provides services to only Spring Hill residents and residents of neighboring cities, is Jeepers of Spring Hill.
Jeeps and Wrenches offers services across a much larger area, and is offering rides for doctors, nurses, essential service workers such as electric, water and gas workers. The aforementioned workers needing a ride can make a request for a free ride through the group's Facebook page by clicking here.
Workers in and around Spring Hill are instead encouraged to contact Jeepers of Spring Hill, which can also be done through the group's Facebook page by clicking here.
"Attention all medical and emergency personnel, if you need a ride during the winter storm, Jeepers of Spring Hill will be offering free rides for all essential medical and emergency personnel during the winter storm," writes a member of the organization in a social media post.
"These rides are based on availability of drivers so make arrangements as soon as you know you're going to need a ride."
