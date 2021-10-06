Williamson Families, a new political action committee (PAC) created to prevent Williamson County from heading "toward a mountain of failed leftist politics," launched its website and social media pages on Friday, as well as made three official endorsements in the race for the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman.
Williamson Families PAC
Chaired by Franklin resident Robin Steenman, who pulled his daughter out of Williamson County Schools in 2020 due to the district's mask mandate, the newly formed Williamson Families PAC is focused on preserving Williamson County's "Judeo-Christin values that are the foundation of the county."
More specifically, the PAC aims to do this by encouraging and endorsing school board and county office candidates that share it the organization's conservative values.
Regarding the school board, the PAC voices its opposition to including elements of Critical Race Theory in the school district's curriculum, as well as mask mandates and the "racialization or sexualization of students."
Regarding local government offices, the PAC voices its opposition to government-subsidized low-income housing, and its support for fiscal responsibility and cultural preservation.
“The Williamson Families PAC was launched by local families who believe it is our responsibility as citizens to ensure the priorities of our leaders match those of our community,” Steenman said.
“We advocate for strong family values, individual responsibility, respect for tradition and innovation for the future. We will back candidates with the character, courage and conviction to stand for these values, both while running for office and once elected.”
The PAC's Facebook page notes that the page was originally a page for Recall Williamson, a nonprofit launched by Gary Humble that had similar goals to Williamson Families PAC.
Endorsements, kick-off event
With the announcement of the new PAC also came three Franklin aldermen endorsements; Bev Burger for Ward 1, Tina Pierret for Ward 2 and Gabrielle Hanson for alderman at large.
The PAC also announced a kick-off event scheduled for Nov. 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Liberty Hall in the Factory, 230 Franklin Road. The event it free to attend, and will have food and drinks available for purchase. The event will also feature live music from country music singer John Rich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.