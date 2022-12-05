Franklin's Southall has opened with working farm and event center which includes cottages, a restaurant, spa, live music and more.
The "luxury farm-based resort" features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages and a 15,000-square-foot spa that features eight individual treatment rooms and two suites for couples.
"The first seeds for Southall were sown generations ago — though its earliest farmers could never have imagined a place quite like this," Southall Founder Paul Mishkin said in a news release.
"Southall today is also more than I could have imagined. It started out as a dream to create a place for people to stay and enjoy all the farm has to offer, and today, we're welcoming guests to a truly immersive experience where remarkable design, earnest hospitality, and unparalleled farm, spa and culinary experiences combine, creating a true picture of the bounty and beauty of this very special place."
The Jammery, Southall's on-site preservation kitchen, also serves food that is "focused on ingredients grown, raised and foraged in Southall's fields, forests, conservatories, greenhouses and even on its hillsides," led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
"Southall is intended to be a place of gathering and connection through food and nature," Brown said. "It's a place where curiosity leads to learning, where learning leads to understanding, and where understanding leads to new possibilities and a deeper, more meaningful experience."
He continued, "We take both pleasure in and feel a deep responsibility for stewardship over this land and hope that by creating a place that brings people together in nature, we'll transcend the limits we set for ourselves and endeavor to create something entirely unexpected and positive for the future."
According to that news release, The Farm at Southall features some 1,300 apple trees with 43 different varietals; 15,000 square feet of hydroponic and traditional conservatory greenhouses, as well as food-producing shrubs and trees, an apiary, and more.
Southall also features more than five miles of hiking, biking, and running trails, as well as fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding on the seven-acre Lake Mishkin, plus a full-service activity outfitter for equipment rentals.
Other amenities include indoor and outdoor event venues for meetings, weddings, fundraisers and more, with The Orchard Event Centerable to host groups of up to 350 people.
Southall is currently accepting bookings, with room rates beginning at $839.
