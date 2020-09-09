Democratic state House candidate Elizabeth Madeira, who is running to unseat Republican state Rep. Glen Casada, as of Friday has raised more than $100,000 in campaign funds.
She is only the the second Democratic candidate in Williamson County to do so in the last 20 years.
“I think Elizabeth's achievement just reflects the grassroots energy that is powering her campaign to defeat Glen Casada,” said Matthew Minor, Madeira’s campaign communications director.
“That money's coming from Republicans, Democrats and Independents, and that really just shows how many people [are ready] for a representative who is honest and respectable, and can deliver for the community.”
The just over $100,000 in campaign contributions come from 1,453 contributions from 980 individual donors, with the average contribution being just $69.
“Elizabeth is running a values-driven campaign centered around faith, honesty and accountability for those in power,” Minor continued.
“Her fundraising puts her in a position to give Williamson County voters a viable alternative to Glen Casada on Election Day.”
While a considerable achievement for Williamson County Democrats, Madeira’s campaign fund balance as of Aug. 3 was just over $40,000, a far cry from her Republican opponent and incumbent Casada’s campaign fund balance.
As of July 27, Casada had a campaign fund balance of more than $368,000, however, had only raised $6,450 in campaign contributions. However, the comparatively low figure can in large part be attributed to legislators not being allowed to raise money while in session.
(0) comments
