The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying a man who led sheriff’s deputies on a 15-minute pursuit Monday morning through Leiper’s Fork, just west of Franklin.
The pursuit began at Leiper’s Fork Market on Old Hillsboro Road, where the man was initially wanted for questioning on a reckless driving complaint. After seeing deputies, the man fled according to authorities, and was last seen by deputies 12 miles westward in Hickman County on South Lick Creek and Warf Road.
Driving a white Ford F150 with Florida tags, the suspect appears to be a white male in his 30s or 40s.
Those with identifying information are encouraged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 790-5550. An anonymous tip can also be submitted to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office by texting 847411. Those texting an anonymous tip are asked to type the keyword “TIPWCSO,” add a space, and then type the relevant information.
Those with information may also contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
