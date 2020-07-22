Sen. Marsha Blackburn came out Wednesday to endorse Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty, calling him the “consistently conservative choice.”
Hagerty and one of his primary opponents Manny Sethi recently launched attack ads against one another and are polling closely in the race.
“I fully support Bill Hagerty for the United States Senate, because I need a true Tennessee conservative to stand with me to protect our Tennessee values,” Blackburn said. “Bill is a true conservative, and he will always fight for Tennesseans.”
Beyond her support of Hagerty, Blackburn was also critical of his opponent, Sethi. In her statement, Blackburn called Sethi “conveniently conservative” due to, among other things, his association with Alex Jahangir and Jesse Ehrenfeld, who had both signed onto a 2018 letter laying blame of the opioid crisis at Blackburn’s feet.
“Manny’s friends — and personally picked board members — supported Phil Bredesen and publicly wrongly attacked me during the 2018 election,” Blackburn said. “He stood by and did nothing - they remain on the board of his ‘policy think tank’ to this day and were not held accountable for their accusations.”
Bill Hagerty
Hagerty previously served as Victory Chair for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and later went on to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan. In April of 2020, Hagerty was also handpicked by Trump as a leading member of the Economic Revival Group.
Among the endorsements Hagerty has scored include those from former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, as well as from President Donald Trump.
Primary elections
Tennessee has an open primary system, allowing for any registered voter to vote in the primary election of their choosing, be it Republican, Democrat or otherwise.
The primary election in Tennessee will be held on Aug. 6, with early voting taking place between July 17-Aug. 1.
Those wanting to vote by mail must request an absentee ballot by July 30, and may request the absentee ballot online by clicking here.
The voter registration deadline was Tuesday, July 7. To see if you’re registered to vote, click here.
