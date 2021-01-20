Following the swearing in of now President Joe Biden Wednesday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Brentwood and Rep. Mark Green shared messages of hope and well wishes toward the new president.
"I join Tennesseans in wishing our new President and Vice President well,” Blackburn said while at the inauguration.
“I will seek to work with the new Administration to protect our constitutional freedoms and improve the lives of the American people. I also thank our brave law enforcement and military personnel for their tireless efforts in ensuring a safe, secure and peaceful transfer of power.”
With the country deeply divided along partisan lines, Biden's address often touched on the topic of unity.
"We must end this uncivil war that pits red versus blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal," Biden said. "We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts."
Green, who represents Williamson County as part of Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, shared his own message of hope following the inauguration ceremony, and praised Biden's comments on unity.
"Today, America witnessed the peaceful transfer of power from one President to another," Green said.
"I appreciated the words of President Biden on unity, and I pray and hope that those words will be translated into action. I will do all I can to help our Nation come together, and to put America first. I hope you will join me in praying for President Biden, Vice President Harris, and our country as we continue to work toward a more perfect union.”
