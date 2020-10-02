Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Brentwood said that she plans to get a COVID-19 test after news broke that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the virus late Thursday night.
Blackburn flew with Trump to Cleveland on Tuesday for the first presidential debate, and said that she had also attended the debate at the Cleveland Clinic, an academic medical center.
This week, Blackburn was a featured guest in Atlanta, Ga., at the Road to Majority conference, an annual conservative political conference. On Friday, the last day of the conference, Blackburn spoke to conference-goers remotely, announcing that “out of an abundance of caution,” she would be undergoing a COVID-19 test.
“I found out that I needed to go get a COVID test because, yes, I did fly with the president out to the debate and was there at the debate,” Blackburn said.
“I was socially distant, wearing a mask, not in close proximity, so we think we’re fine, but out of an abundance of caution and respect for each of you, what we’re going to do is keep our social distance.”
Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night over Twitter, writing that they would both begin to quarantine immediately.
