Maury Regional Health announced on Monday that multiple medical services will be unavailable on Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to inclement weather.
In addition to Tuesday, Maury Regional's vaccination clinics will also be closed on Thursday, Feb. 18.
View below for a full list of temporarily unavailable medical services:
- Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia is canceling elective surgical and endoscopy cases for Tuesday, Feb. 16, while continuing to perform emergent surgical procedures.
- Maury Regional Medical Group practices in Maury, Marshall, Lewis and Wayne Counties will be closed on Feb. 16. This includes Maury Regional Urgent Care in Columbia and north Columbia near Spring Hill as well as Lewis Health Center in Hohenwald.
- The Maury Regional Cancer Center in Columbia will be closed on Feb. 16.
- Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Marshall Medical Center (MMC) in Lewisburg and Wayne Medical Center (WMC) in Waynesboro will be canceling mammograms on Feb. 16.
- Patient appointments at physician specialist clinics at MMC and WMC are canceled on Feb. 16.
- All seven Maury Regional Physical Therapy locations will be closed on Feb. 16.
- COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Columbia for Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Thursday, Feb. 18, have been canceled. Those scheduled for a second dose on either date should arrive at their previously scheduled time on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Columbia State Community College. Individuals scheduled for their first dose this week will be contacted regarding rescheduling. For more information, visit MauryRegional.com\COVIDVaccine.
