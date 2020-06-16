Michael D. Mosely, who is accused of killing two Williamson County men and injuring another in December 2019, has been indicted on First Degree Murder charges by a Davidson County Grand Jury.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Mosely is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, outside of the Dogwood Bar on Division Street in Nashville on Dec., 21, 2019.
Mosely is also facing one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Assault for the stabbing of Alvin Bethurum, who is also from Williamson County, and received injuries to his eye and arm.
According to police, Mosley was arrested on Christmas Day of 2019 when he was found hiding in a vacant home in Ashland City by Metro Nashville Police Department SWAT officers, Midtown Hills Precinct detectives, TBI agents, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputies.
The case has gained national attention as Beathard was a former quarterback at Battle Ground Academy and a student athlete at Long Island University at the time of his death. He was also the brother of C.J. Beathard, an NFL quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers.
Beathard has another brother Tucker, who is a country musician, while his parents Casey and Susan are noted songwriters. His grandfather is former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Mosely remains in jail on a $5,000,000 bond and is set to appear in court on June 24.
