The Williamson County chapter of Moms for Liberty will be holding a public meeting next week where members will reveal their findings on the Wit & Wisdom curriculum used in Williamson County Schools, a curriculum that they allege includes teachings of critical race theory.
Moms for Liberty is a national organization that says it aims to "unify, educate and empower parents about various issues affecting public schools and students."
What is critical race theory, and is it being taught in Williamson County Schools?
Critical race theory (CRT) is an academic concept that describes racism as being a social construct, and defines racism as being the product of both individual bias and institutional systems and policies, per the nonprofit Education Week.
Both WCS board members and Superintendent Jason Golden have denied CRT is being taught in the school district. Nevertheless, many parents have alleged that some teachings of CRT are still making their way into WCS' curriculum, particularly through its newly adopted Wit & Wisdom curriculum.
Created by the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit Great Minds, Wit & Wisdom is a school curriculum aimed at 'improving education' in math, English, science and history for Pre-K-12 students.
Moms for Liberty says the curriculum teaches elements of CRT through assigned reading material, including Separate is Never Equal, a book that describes a Hispanic family's attempt to end segregation in schools, and Ruby Bridges Goes to School, a book that tells the story of the first Black child to intergrade into a New Orleans school.
"Let's Talk Wit & Wisdom"
The public meeting, dubbed "Let's Talk Wit & Wisdom," will see Moms for Liberty members discuss their findings after researching the Wit & Wisdom curriculum.
According to the Williamson County chair for Moms for Liberty Robin Steenman, attendees will discuss the research of more than 15 parents that had invested more than 1,000 hours of research into the curriculum.
Organizers have invited Superintendent Golden, members of the WCS board, Williamson County commissioners, as well as state legislators. Organizers also invited any interested parents to attend.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at the Moonshine Harley Davidson in Cool Springs, 7128 S. Springs Drive in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.