Tennesseans will have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 to register to vote in the upcoming general and state elections.
Williamson County residents may register online, or register by mail or in person by printing and filling out this application. The completed application can be either mailed or brought to the Williamson County Election Commission at 1320 West Main St., Suite 140, Franklin, TN 37064.
The Williamson County Election Commission is open Monday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Spring Hill residents residing in Maury County will need to fill out this application instead if wanting to register by mail or in person. The completed application can be mailed or brought to the Maury County Election Commission at 1207A Tradewinds Drive, Columbia, TN 38401.
The Maury County Election Commission is open Monday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
If already registered, residents can check their registration status online by clicking here. Voters who are registered but have since changed their address can update their place of residency by clicking here.
Early voting will last from Oct. 5 - 29. Williamson County voters can cast their ballot at any of the eight available early voting locations, all of which can be viewed by clicking here. Voters in Williamson can also cast their ballot at any voting location in the county on election day.
Those wishing to vote by mail must fill out and submit an absentee ballot request form to their respective election commission office by Oct. 27. Those who are concerned about exposure to COVID-19 are eligible to vote by mail this election.
