TN Dept. of Labor Unemployment Map

The Tennessee Department of Labor divides the state up into nine distinct regions for the purpose of reporting unemployment filing figures.

 Courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Statistics

Another 5,448 new claims for unemployment were filed in Northern Middle Tennessee last week according to the latest numbers released on Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Labor.

For the purpose of reporting on new unemployment claims, the department of labor divides the state of Tennessee into nine distinct regions, with Northern Middle Tennessee encompassing Tennessee’s 13 northernmost counties, including Williamson County.

While still far above pre-pandemic levels of new unemployment claims, with the state as a whole seeing only 2,702 new claims filed between March 8-14, last week marks the eighth consecutive drop in new unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee. 

Between March 29-April 4, Northern Middle Tennessee saw a staggering 47,325 new claims for unemployment — the highest amount recorded during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The entire state saw a total of 21,417 new unemployment claims last week, marking the ninth consecutive drop in new claims week over week. Since March 15, Tennessee has seen a total of 602,822 new claims, and has seen its unemployment rate jump from 3.3% in March to 14.7% in April, the highest rate ever recorded.

Williamson County’s unemployment rate for the month of April was reported as being 10.4%, a significant jump from the previous month’s rate of just 3.3%.

New unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee

March 22-28: 32,246

March 29-April 4: 47,325

April 5-11: 34,643

April 12-18: 29,065

April 19-25: 14,927

April 26-May 2: 13,274

May 3-9: 8,694

May 10-16: 7,768

May 17 - 23: 7,324

May 24 - 30: 5,754

May 30 - June 6: 5,448

New unemployment claims statewide

March 8-14: 2,702

March 15-21: 39,096

March 22-28: 94,492

March 29-April 4: 116,141

April 5-11: 74,772

April 12-18: 68,968

April 19-25: 43,792

April 26-May 2: 37,319

May 3-9: 29,308

May 10-16: 28,692

May 17 - 23: 26,041

May 24 - 30: 22,784

May 31 - June 6: 21,417

