Another 5,448 new claims for unemployment were filed in Northern Middle Tennessee last week according to the latest numbers released on Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Labor.
For the purpose of reporting on new unemployment claims, the department of labor divides the state of Tennessee into nine distinct regions, with Northern Middle Tennessee encompassing Tennessee’s 13 northernmost counties, including Williamson County.
While still far above pre-pandemic levels of new unemployment claims, with the state as a whole seeing only 2,702 new claims filed between March 8-14, last week marks the eighth consecutive drop in new unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee.
Between March 29-April 4, Northern Middle Tennessee saw a staggering 47,325 new claims for unemployment — the highest amount recorded during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The entire state saw a total of 21,417 new unemployment claims last week, marking the ninth consecutive drop in new claims week over week. Since March 15, Tennessee has seen a total of 602,822 new claims, and has seen its unemployment rate jump from 3.3% in March to 14.7% in April, the highest rate ever recorded.
Williamson County’s unemployment rate for the month of April was reported as being 10.4%, a significant jump from the previous month’s rate of just 3.3%.
New unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee
March 22-28: 32,246
March 29-April 4: 47,325
April 5-11: 34,643
April 12-18: 29,065
April 19-25: 14,927
April 26-May 2: 13,274
May 3-9: 8,694
May 10-16: 7,768
May 17 - 23: 7,324
May 24 - 30: 5,754
May 30 - June 6: 5,448
New unemployment claims statewide
March 8-14: 2,702
March 15-21: 39,096
March 22-28: 94,492
March 29-April 4: 116,141
April 5-11: 74,772
April 12-18: 68,968
April 19-25: 43,792
April 26-May 2: 37,319
May 3-9: 29,308
May 10-16: 28,692
May 17 - 23: 26,041
May 24 - 30: 22,784
May 31 - June 6: 21,417
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.