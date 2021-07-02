The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Main Street AT&T retail store where $25,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.
According to an SHPD news release, officers responded to an alarm call from the business around 2:15 a.m. on Friday where they reported finding the front glass door shattered.
“This burglary may be linked to other similar burglaries across the nation. Investigators are working with other law enforcement partners,” SHPD said in a news release.
No further information was released, and now police are urging anyone with information about the theft or possible suspects to contact police by submitting an anonymous tip here.
