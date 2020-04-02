Northern Middle Tennessee continues to see unprecedented levels of new unemployment claims in recent weeks, with the state Department of Labor reporting that during the week ending on March 28, a total of 32,246 residents of Northern Middle Tennessee filed for unemployment for the first time.
That figure represents an increase of nearly 90 percent over the previous week, which was reported as seeing a then-record breaking 16,933 new claims for unemployment in Northern Middle Tennessee. For comparison, the week prior to that, which ended on March 14, saw just 2,702 new claims for unemployment across the entire state.
New unemployment claims in Tennessee are being mirrored across the country
These record breaking unemployment claim numbers are not unique to Tennessee.
During the week ending on March 28, a staggering 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment for the first time, up by more than double of the 3.3 million reported the week prior. For comparison, the next highest number of new unemployment claims reported during a single week since such records began being recorded was in March of 2009 during the Great Recession, at just 665,000 claims.
Tennessee unemployment claim numbers at a glance
During the week ending on March 21, Northern Middle Tennessee - which consists of 13 counties, including Williamson County - saw the highest number of new unemployment claims, both by sheer numbers and percentage-wise relative to its population.
While new unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee still remain the highest by sheer numbers, looking at the number of new unemployment claims last week when compared to a specific region’s population, Northern Middle Tennessee came in second this time, with Southern Middle Tennessee seeing the highest percentage of new unemployment claims relative to its population.
With 8,147 claims in Southern Middle Tennessee, roughly 1.8 percent of its 444,286 residents filed for unemployment for the first time last week. In comparison, last week roughly 1.6 percent of Northern Middle Tennessee’s almost 2 million residents filed for unemployment for the first time.
Northeast Tennessee, which consists of eight counties, reported the lowest percentage of its roughly 500,000 residents filing for unemployment, with just 4,749, or roughly .93 percent filing for the first time.
