The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is leading a multi-agency investigation into the discovery of human skeletal remains in a wooded area on Saturday.
According to WSCO, the remains were found "along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road" on Saturday after a hunter came across the remains while tracking deer around 10 a.m.
More remains were found on Monday, but it's unclear if the remains are that of one or multiple people.
According to WCSO public information officer Sharon Puckett, detectives are working alongside forensic experts from the Medical Examiners Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the person, adding that it "appears they have been exposed to the weather for some time."
No further information about the investigation, including how long it may take to identify the remains, was immediately available.
