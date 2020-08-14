Metro Nashville Police Department detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say attempted to take a 2-year-old child from an Oakfield Grove home on Tuesday.
According to an MNPD news release, Youth Services detectives are working to identify the man after they said that he approached the child who was playing in the yard of her home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said that the girl's older siblings, aged 9 and 11, told them that a Latino man attempted to take the girl, but the children stopped him and told their mother who was inside their home.
Police released images of the man's vehicle, an older model green four-door sedan with rear end damage, as well as images of a silver four door car that was driven by another unidentified man that was following the green car.
While the home has an address in the 7800 block of Oakfield Grove has a Brentwood address, the home actually lies within the Metro Nashville city limits, just outside of the Brentwood city limits and Nolensville town limits.
MNPD ask that anyone with home surveillance footage of the vehicles or the men or anyone who recognizes either vehicle to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.
