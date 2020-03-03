Recovery from Tuesday morning's tornado is likely to take weeks and people are already eager to help their neighbors recover.
Hands On Nashville is working with Metro's emergency operations center to develop a list of volunteer opportunities. The number of people wanting to help is severely slowing down HON's volunteer sign-up page, but they are working with their web host to get the site running more smoothly. Check back periodically.
"We anticipate as we identify specific recovery/cleanup project sites that we will load those specific projects onto our site so people can register for them individually. For now, though, we are pointing folks to the general interest link above to get them in our system so we can communicate with them over these next many days," Lindsey Turner, HON's communications director, says.
Folks wanting to donate money can do so through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.
Donations of items should go to the Community Resource Center. The CRC is particularly seeking personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves and box cutters.
Also consider dropping a donation to Nashville Severe Weather, whose Twitter account @NashSevereWX provides real-time updates during severe weather (and indeed stayed up through the wee hours Tuesday).
The Martha O'Bryan Center's food bank will be open until 2 p.m. Additionally, the center will be running a shuttle service to Walmart. Furthermore, the O'Bryan Center will be running a shuttle to the Cleveland Community Center voting location.
Bridgestone Arena will be opening its doors for free pizza at 11 a.m. for people needing a "safe, calm place" to have lunch. Numerous coffee shops and bakeries — Bongo East and Brightside Bakeshop are among them — have been offering free coffee and pastries this morning, as well. The Grilled Cheeserie will be set up outside of Hunter's Station offering free sandwiches later this morning.
Shelters are open at Centennial Sportsplex and East High School. In addition, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is opening a mobile claims unit with insurance providers at the Sportsplex.
The Nashville Humane Association has supplies and resources available including crates, food, blankets, leashes, collars and other basic supplies at their headquarters at 213 Oceola Avenue near the intersection of White Bridge Road and Charlotte Pike.
Metro's NERVE site provides up-to-date information including shelters and road closures. Spanish speakers can contact Conexión Américas at 615-269-6900 for help navigating Metro services.
This post will update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.