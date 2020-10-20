Law enforcement agencies and businesses across the county will take place in the annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 24 to allow the public to get rid of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.
Representatives from the Brentwood Police Department and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will be at Brentwood City Hall to collect expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Brentwood City Hall also has a Drug Drop Off box where unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off at any time.
BPD will not be able to accept liquids, needles or sharp objects of any kind. Vape pens without batteries will be accepted.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, citizens are encouraged to use the curbside drop-off service at Brentwood City Hall.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office will accept unused, unwanted or outdated prescription medication at Kroger Marketplace at 4726 Traders Way in Thompson's Station on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with no questions asked.
Collected items will be destroyed in a safe manner, but WCSO is unable to accept sharps or liquids.
Kroger will also be hosting a take-back event at their store at 510 Hwy 76 East in White House also from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in conjunction with Cardinal Health Foundation, Kroger Health and DisposeRx.
More information about National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day can be found here.
