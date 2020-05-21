A total of 187,942 new claims for unemployment were made in Northern Middle Tennessee since March 22 as the state continues to wrestle with layoffs and furloughs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Labor released on Thursday show that a total of 7,768 new claims were filed from May 10-16 in Northern Middle Tennessee, which the TDL defines as Middle Tennessee’s 13 northernmost counties, including Williamson County. Across the state, a total of 28,692 claims were filed within that same period.
Since March 22, a total of 490,782 new claims have been filed across the state, meaning that a total of approximately 38% of all new claims since March 22 were made in Northern Middle Tennessee.
Since March 15, a total of 532,580 new claims were filed across the state. With Tennessee’s labor force currently sitting at 3,362,841, and assuming those Tennesseans who had filed new claims since March 15 are still unemployed, this would make the state’s unemployment rate around 15.8% — the single highest rate ever recorded in Tennessee by the U.S. Bureau of Statistics.
New unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee
March 22-28: 32,246
March 29-April 4: 47,325
April 5-11: 34,643
April 12-18: 29,065
April 19-25: 14,927
April 26-May 2: 13,274
May 3-9: 8,694
May 10-16: 7,768
New unemployment claims statewide
March 8-14: 2,702
March 15-21: 39,096
March 22-28: 94,492
March 29-April 4: 116,141
April 5-11: 74,772
April 12-18: 68,968
April 19-25: 43,792
April 26-May 2: 37,319
May 3-9: 29,308
May 10-16: 28,692
