Nearly 25% of the Williamson County population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health, 153,240 vaccines have been administered throughout the county, with nearly 40% of the population having received at least one dose of the two dose vaccines.
The state reports that 3,534,023 vaccines have been administered state-wide with 20.7% of Tennesseans fully vaccinated and 32.3% of Tennesseans having received at least one dose.
On Tuesday the FDA and CDC recommend pausing use of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine which has no significant impact in Williamson County.
The county had 502 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, per the state.
Register here to receive a vaccine appointment.
