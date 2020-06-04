Unemployment

April marks Tennessee's highest-ever recorded unemployment rate.

 Courtesy of the Department of Labor and Statistics

The Tennessee Department of Labor released the latest numbers for new unemployment claims on Thursday, revealing that a total of 5,754 new unemployment claims were filed in Northern Middle Tennessee during the period of May 24-30.

For the purpose of reporting on new unemployment claims, the TDL divides the state of Tennessee into nine distinct regions, with Northern Middle Tennessee encompassing Tennessee’s 13 northernmost counties, including Williamson County.

Across the entire state, a total of 22,784 new unemployment claims were filed during the same time period, showing the eighth consecutive dip in new unemployment claims. That number is still significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, however, with only 2,702 new claims filed between March 7 - 14.

The TDL reported the state’s unemployment rate for the month of April to be 14.7%, the single highest rate ever recorded. Williamson County’s unemployment rate for the month of April was reported to be 10.4%, a significant jump from March’s rate of just 3.3%.

In total, nearly 9,000 Williamson County residents filed for unemployment for their first times during the month of April.

New unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee

March 22-28: 32,246

March 29-April 4: 47,325

April 5-11: 34,643

April 12-18: 29,065

April 19-25: 14,927

April 26-May 2: 13,274

May 3-9: 8,694

May 10-16: 7,768

May 17 - 23: 7,324

May 24 - 30: 5,754

New unemployment claims statewide

March 8-14: 2,702

March 15-21: 39,096

March 22-28: 94,492

March 29-April 4: 116,141

April 5-11: 74,772

April 12-18: 68,968

April 19-25: 43,792

April 26-May 2: 37,319

May 3-9: 29,308

May 10-16: 28,692

May 17 - 23: 26,041

May 24 - 30: 22,784

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.