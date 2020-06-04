The Tennessee Department of Labor released the latest numbers for new unemployment claims on Thursday, revealing that a total of 5,754 new unemployment claims were filed in Northern Middle Tennessee during the period of May 24-30.
For the purpose of reporting on new unemployment claims, the TDL divides the state of Tennessee into nine distinct regions, with Northern Middle Tennessee encompassing Tennessee’s 13 northernmost counties, including Williamson County.
Across the entire state, a total of 22,784 new unemployment claims were filed during the same time period, showing the eighth consecutive dip in new unemployment claims. That number is still significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, however, with only 2,702 new claims filed between March 7 - 14.
The TDL reported the state’s unemployment rate for the month of April to be 14.7%, the single highest rate ever recorded. Williamson County’s unemployment rate for the month of April was reported to be 10.4%, a significant jump from March’s rate of just 3.3%.
In total, nearly 9,000 Williamson County residents filed for unemployment for their first times during the month of April.
New unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee
March 22-28: 32,246
March 29-April 4: 47,325
April 5-11: 34,643
April 12-18: 29,065
April 19-25: 14,927
April 26-May 2: 13,274
May 3-9: 8,694
May 10-16: 7,768
May 17 - 23: 7,324
May 24 - 30: 5,754
New unemployment claims statewide
March 8-14: 2,702
March 15-21: 39,096
March 22-28: 94,492
March 29-April 4: 116,141
April 5-11: 74,772
April 12-18: 68,968
April 19-25: 43,792
April 26-May 2: 37,319
May 3-9: 29,308
May 10-16: 28,692
May 17 - 23: 26,041
May 24 - 30: 22,784
