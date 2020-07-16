May County Unemployment Map

The county unemployment map for the month of May shows counties with the lowest rates of unemployment in blue, and counties with the highest rates in red.

 Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Statistics

As of July 11, a total of 5,902 Williamson County residents were receiving unemployment benefits, with another 391 county residents filing for unemployment for their first time last week.

The latest unemployment figures come by way of a Thursday news release from the Tennessee Department of Labor.

The latest unemployment numbers in Williamson County mark the eight consecutive drop in weekly claims, with the week ending on April 25 being the county’s peak in unemployment with a reported 8,817 claims.

While a considerable improvement over previous weeks, last week’s 5,902 claims still far surpases pre-pandemic levels, which during the week ending on March 14, saw just 257 claims, and 45 residents filing for unemployment for their first time.

Statewide unemployment numbers showed a similar progression, with 251,924 Tennesseans receiving unemployment benefits last week, and 22,431 filing for their first time - the ninth consecutive drop in weekly claims.

Currently, there are more than 200,000 job openings posted on the state’s workforce development website, www.Jobs4TN.gov. Tennesseans will also find free assistance with improving job search skills, updating resumes and job training opportunities on the site.

Unemployment claims in Williamson County

March 8-14

New claims: 45

Continued claims: 257

March 15-2

New claims: 910

Continued claims: 289

March 22-28

New claims: 2,302

Continued claims: 888

March 29-April 4

New claims: 3,106

Continued claims: 3,164

April 5-11

New claims: 1,711

Continued claims: 5,790

April 12-18

New claims: 1,627

Continued claims: 7,622

April 19-25

New claims: 1,075

Continued claims: 8,817

April 26-May 2

New claims: 895

Continued claims: 8,563

May 3-9

New claims: 643

Continued claims: 8,692

May 10-16

New claims: 562

Continued claims: 8,247

May 17-23

New claims: 505

Continued claims: 7,923

May 24-30

New claims: 392

Continued claims: 7,612

May 31-June 6

New claims: 400

Continued claims: 7,058

June 7-13

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,776

June 14-20

New claims: 345

Continued claims: 6,361

June 21-27

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,360

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 445

Continued claims: 6,080

July 5 - July 11

New claims: 391

Continued claims: 5,902

Unemployment claims statewide

March 8-14

New claims: 2,702

Continued claims: 16,342

March 15-21

New claims: 39,096

Continued claims: 16,098

March 22-28

New claims: 94,492

Continued claims: 34,570

March 29-April 4

New claims: 116,141

Continued claims: 112,438

April 5-11

New claims: 74,772

Continued claims: 199,910

April 12-18

New claims: 68,968

Continued claims: 267,053

April 19-25

New claims: 43,792

Continued claims: 324,543

April 26-May 2

New claims: 37,319

Continued claims: 321,571

May 3-9

New claims: 29,308

Continued claims: 325,095

May 10-16

New claims: 28,692

Continued claims: 314,487

May 17-23

New claims: 26,041

Continued claims: 310,126

May 24-30

New claims: 22,784

Continued claims: 302,260

May 31-June 6

New claims: 21,417

Continued claims: 292,234

June 7-13

New claims: 19,925

Continued claims: 280,593

June 14-20

New claims: 21,155

Continued claims: 266,596

June 21 - 27

New claims: 22,256

Continued claims: 262,224

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 25,843

Continued claims: 256,645

July 5 - July 11

New claims: 22,431

Continued claims: 251,924

