For the month of April, Williamson County’s unemployment rate had climbed to a staggering 10.4%, a significant jump from the 3.3% reported in March, according to a Thursday release from the Tennessee Department of Labor.
The spike in unemployment is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which, as of May 23, has seen a total of 558,621 Tennesseans file for unemployment for the first time since March 15. Nearly 200,000 of those claims came from Northern Middle Tennessee, which the TDL defines as Middle Tennessee’s 13 northernmost counties, including Williamson County.
In April, an additional 8,849 Williamson County residents were reported as being unemployed over the previous month. With the month of March showing a total of 3,385 unemployed Williamson County residents, that brings the county’s total number of unemployed people to 12,234, out of an estimated workforce of 117,675.
Even with the significant jump, Williamson County was still reported as having the sixth lowest unemployment rate in the state for the month of April. Sevier County was reported as having the single highest unemployment rate in the state at 29.5%, a tremendous jump from its March rate of just 3.5%.
Fayette County was reported as having the lowest unemployment rate for the month of April at 9.4%. Williamson County’s neighbors to the north and south - Davidson and Maury counties — were reported as having unemployment rates of 15.9% and 22%, respectively. Maury County ranked as having the ninth highest April unemployment rate in the state.
Last week, the TDL released the statewide unemployment numbers for April, which were reported to be 14.7% — the highest unemployment rate ever recorded for Tennessee.
New unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee
- March 22-28: 32,246
- March 29-April 4: 47,325
- April 5-11: 34,643
- April 12-18: 29,065
- April 19-25: 14,927
- April 26-May 2: 13,274
- May 3-9: 8,694
- May 10-16: 7,768
- May 17 - 23: 7,324
New unemployment claims statewide
- March 8-14: 2,702
- March 15-21: 39,096
- March 22-28: 94,492
- March 29-April 4: 116,141
- April 5-11: 74,772
- April 12-18: 68,968
- April 19-25: 43,792
- April 26-May 2: 37,319
- May 3-9: 29,308
- May 10-16: 28,692
- May 17 - 23: 26,041
