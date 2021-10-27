On Wednesday, State Rep. Glen Casada announced his intention to introduce a new bill that would fine publicly traded companies for refusing service or entry to unvaccinated customers.
The new bill would also fine publicly traded companies that fire employees for their vaccination status.
"In an effort to protect the medical freedom of Tennesseans, I am introducing and working to pass a bill to fine public companies who fire unvaccinated employees," Casada wrote in a social media post.
Casada, who represents Williamson County in the state legislature, wrote that he intends on introducing his new bill during this week's special session focused on COVID-19.
Companies found to be in violation of the new bill would face up to a $5,000 fine per infraction.
In its current form, the bill does not apply to companies not publicly traded; i.e. a company whose ownership is
Were the bill to be supported by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Bill Lee, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
