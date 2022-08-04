At Thursday night’s Town Commission Meeting, Nolensville may be granted approval for a new public park.
On June 3, 2021, town officials approved a resolution to show an intent to purchase five acres of land, which was formerly an amenity center for the Greystone Estates neighborhood, from the Home Owners Association of Greystone Estates. The Williamson County Chancery Court also approved the Homeowners Association’s request to sell the land to Nolensville for $15,000.
The end goal is to transform this space into a public park that all of the citizens of Nolensville can access and enjoy.
Now, all that’s left are a few conditions that need to be met before the land can be officially purchased and construction of the park can begin.
First, the Board of Commissioners is requesting that the Planning Commission review the purchase of the land and report back. Following that, an Environmental Site Assessment must be conducted, then there must be a clean title history and title insurance.
According to the online agenda, once all of those items have been taken care of, commissioners will authorize the purchase of the land with the stipulation that the cost does not exceed $15,000.
If approved, this resolution will take effect immediately.
The Town Commission meeting will begin Thursday at 6:30 p.m., at Nolensville Town Hall. The public is welcome to attend.
