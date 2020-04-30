While Tennesseans have been filing for unemployment in unprecedented numbers over the course of the last month, the number of new claims has been steadily decreasing over the last three weeks — a trend that continued last week according to data released Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Labor.
From April 19-25, a total of 43,792 Tennesseans filed for unemployment for the first time. In Northern Middle Tennessee, which the department of labor defines as the northern half of Middle Tennessee beginning with Williamson County, there were a total of 14,927 new unemployment claims.
Looking at the previous week, from April 12-18, a total of 68,968 new unemployment claims were filed, with 29,065 of those coming out of Northern Middle Tennessee. View below to see the past six weeks’ worth of new unemployment claims in the state:
March 8-14: 2,702
March 15-21: 39,096
March 22-28: 94,492
March 29-April 4: 112,438
April 5-11: 74,772
April 12-18: 68,968
April 19-25: 43,792
Looking at the recorded unemployment data since March 8, a clear pattern can be observed over the past three weeks, with new unemployment claims dropping steadily since April 5. That pattern remains true when isolating Northern Middle Tennessee, which in the last three weeks saw 34,643, 29,065 and 14,927 new unemployment claims, respectively.
A modified quote from renowned English author Ian Fleming goes something like this: “once is chance, twice is coincidence, third time is a pattern.” Taken from a principle adopted by Cold War-era Soviet Union spies, the rule of three is often used to identify when data becomes empirical evidence.
If that quote rings true, Tennessee could very well be close to reaching its peak unemployment, a number that could drop even further after furloughed employees return to work as the state continues its reopening efforts.
