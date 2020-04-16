After three straight weeks of growth in new unemployment claims in Tennessee, this past week saw the first drop in the number of new claims for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic erupted back in mid March.
The new data from the Tennessee Department of Labor (TDL) shows that for the week ending on April 11, there were a total of 74,772 new unemployment claims in the state. Of those 74,772 claims, 34,643 of them came from Northern Middle Tennessee, which the TDL defines as Middle Tennessee’s northern 13 counties, Williamson County being among them.
That figure represents a significant drop in new claims from the previous week, which the TDL reported as being 116,141 across the state, with 47,325 of them being from Northern Middle Tennessee.
View below to see the past four weeks’ worth of new unemployment claims:
March 8 - 14: 2,702
March 15 - 21: 39,096
March 22 - 28: 94,492
March 29 - April 4: 112,438
April 5 - 11: 74,772
While still significantly higher than the weekly average number of new claims that were filed before the coronavirus pandemic, which usually hovered just below the 3,000 mark, the new data shows the first major slowing down of new unemployment claims.
As this is the first week in which the amount of claims was lower than the one before, it remains to be seen as to whether this is the beginning of a downward trend in job loss, or a one-off anomaly.
Unemployment across the country at a glance
The United States at large has experienced a similar drop in new unemployment claims.
During the same period from April 5 - 11, roughly 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment for the first time. Again, while a substantial figure, it is far less than the week prior, which saw 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment for the first time.
Combining the past four weeks, roughly 22 million Americans have now filed for unemployment for the first time - a figure that represents roughly 13.5 percent of the entire American labor force.
Earlier this year in February, the United States reported a historically low 3.5 percent unemployment rate. The following month in March, that rate climbed to 4.4 percent, with unemployment data being taken only during a select period that month, not representing the full impact of coronavirus-related layoffs.
In Tennessee, February’s unemployment rate was at a historic low as well, sitting at 3.4 percent. In March, that figure only climbed by .1 percent to 3.5, though unemployment data for March was only taken between March 8-14, again not reflecting the impact on employment from the coronavirus pandemic.
Based on the past four weeks, April’s unemployment rate in Tennessee and the country at large could very well cross into double digits, with some analysts predicting the current national unemployment rate to be around 15 percent. For comparison, the peak unemployment rate of The Great Recession was 10 percent in October of 2009. The peak unemployment rate of The Great Depression was nearly 25 percent in 1933.
