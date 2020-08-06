In what could potentially be a positive sign of things to come, only 207 Williamson County residents filed for unemployment for their first time last week, by far the lowest number on record since the pandemic began.
Since May 24, the number of new unemployment claims in Williamson County bounced between the mid 300's and mid 400's, showing no consistent upward or downward trend. With the week ending on July 25 showing 381 new unemployment claims in the county, last week's number of just 207 marks a considerable improvement.
Whether the new low is the beginning of economic recovery in the county remains to be seen.
On the other hand, continued unemployment claims in the county have continued to trend downward since May 9, with last week's number of continued claims sitting at 5,323 - a moderate improvement over the previous week's number of 5,644.
New unemployment claims statewide saw a similar trend, with last week's number reported as 11,690, a significant drop from the previous week's numbers of 19,461.
Continued claims across the state have also steadily decreased since May 9, with the state Department of Labor reporting 325,095 continued claims that week. Last week, the Department of Labor reported 224,093 continued claims - a considerable improvement, but still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, with early March showing just 16,342 continued claims statewide.
Unemployment claims in Williamson County
March 8-14
New claims: 45
Continued claims: 257
March 15-2
New claims: 910
Continued claims: 289
March 22-28
New claims: 2,302
Continued claims: 888
March 29-April 4
New claims: 3,106
Continued claims: 3,164
April 5-11
New claims: 1,711
Continued claims: 5,790
April 12-18
New claims: 1,627
Continued claims: 7,622
April 19-25
New claims: 1,075
Continued claims: 8,817
April 26-May 2
New claims: 895
Continued claims: 8,563
May 3-9
New claims: 643
Continued claims: 8,692
May 10-16
New claims: 562
Continued claims: 8,247
May 17-23
New claims: 505
Continued claims: 7,923
May 24-30
New claims: 392
Continued claims: 7,612
May 31-June 6
New claims: 400
Continued claims: 7,058
June 7-13
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,776
June 14-20
New claims: 345
Continued claims: 6,361
June 21-27
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,360
June 28 - July 4
New claims: 445
Continued claims: 6,080
July 5 - July 11
New claims: 391
Continued claims: 5,902
July 12 - 18
New claims: 482
Continued claims: 5,679
July 19 - 25
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 5,644
July 26 - August 1
New claims: 207
Continued claims: 5,323
Unemployment claims statewide
March 8-14
New claims: 2,702
Continued claims: 16,342
March 15-21
New claims: 39,096
Continued claims: 16,098
March 22-28
New claims: 94,492
Continued claims: 34,570
March 29-April 4
New claims: 116,141
Continued claims: 112,438
April 5-11
New claims: 74,772
Continued claims: 199,910
April 12-18
New claims: 68,968
Continued claims: 267,053
April 19-25
New claims: 43,792
Continued claims: 324,543
April 26-May 2
New claims: 37,319
Continued claims: 321,571
May 3-9
New claims: 29,308
Continued claims: 325,095
May 10-16
New claims: 28,692
Continued claims: 314,487
May 17-23
New claims: 26,041
Continued claims: 310,126
May 24-30
New claims: 22,784
Continued claims: 302,260
May 31-June 6
New claims: 21,417
Continued claims: 292,234
June 7-13
New claims: 19,925
Continued claims: 280,593
June 14-20
New claims: 21,155
Continued claims: 266,596
June 21 - 27
New claims: 22,256
Continued claims: 262,224
June 28 - July 4
New claims: 25,843
Continued claims: 256,645
July 5 - July 11
New claims: 22,431
Continued claims: 251,924
July 12 - 18
New claims: 25,794
Continued claims: 243,405
July 19 - 25
New claims: 19,461
Continued claims: 242,397
July 26 - August 1
New claims: 11,690
Continued claims: 224,093
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.