June unemployment

The county unemployment map for the month of June shows counties with the lowest rates of unemployment in blue, and counties with the highest rates in red.

 Chris Cannon

In what could potentially be a positive sign of things to come, only 207 Williamson County residents filed for unemployment for their first time last week, by far the lowest number on record since the pandemic began.

Since May 24, the number of new unemployment claims in Williamson County bounced between the mid 300's and mid 400's, showing no consistent upward or downward trend. With the week ending on July 25 showing 381 new unemployment claims in the county, last week's number of just 207 marks a considerable improvement.

Whether the new low is the beginning of economic recovery in the county remains to be seen.

On the other hand, continued unemployment claims in the county have continued to trend downward since May 9, with last week's number of continued claims sitting at 5,323 - a moderate improvement over the previous week's number of 5,644.

New unemployment claims statewide saw a similar trend, with last week's number reported as 11,690, a significant drop from the previous week's numbers of 19,461.

Continued claims across the state have also steadily decreased since May 9, with the state Department of Labor reporting 325,095 continued claims that week. Last week, the Department of Labor reported 224,093 continued claims - a considerable improvement, but still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, with early March showing just 16,342 continued claims statewide.

 

Unemployment claims in Williamson County

March 8-14

New claims: 45

Continued claims: 257

March 15-2

New claims: 910

Continued claims: 289

March 22-28

New claims: 2,302

Continued claims: 888

March 29-April 4

New claims: 3,106

Continued claims: 3,164

April 5-11

New claims: 1,711

Continued claims: 5,790

April 12-18

New claims: 1,627

Continued claims: 7,622

April 19-25

New claims: 1,075

Continued claims: 8,817

April 26-May 2

New claims: 895

Continued claims: 8,563

May 3-9

New claims: 643

Continued claims: 8,692

May 10-16

New claims: 562

Continued claims: 8,247

May 17-23

New claims: 505

Continued claims: 7,923

May 24-30

New claims: 392

Continued claims: 7,612

May 31-June 6

New claims: 400

Continued claims: 7,058

June 7-13

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,776

June 14-20

New claims: 345

Continued claims: 6,361

June 21-27

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,360

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 445

Continued claims: 6,080

July 5 - July 11

New claims: 391

Continued claims: 5,902

July 12 - 18

New claims: 482

Continued claims: 5,679

July 19 - 25

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 5,644

July 26 - August 1

New claims: 207

Continued claims: 5,323

Unemployment claims statewide

March 8-14

New claims: 2,702

Continued claims: 16,342

March 15-21

New claims: 39,096

Continued claims: 16,098

March 22-28

New claims: 94,492

Continued claims: 34,570

March 29-April 4

New claims: 116,141

Continued claims: 112,438

April 5-11

New claims: 74,772

Continued claims: 199,910

April 12-18

New claims: 68,968

Continued claims: 267,053

April 19-25

New claims: 43,792

Continued claims: 324,543

April 26-May 2

New claims: 37,319

Continued claims: 321,571

May 3-9

New claims: 29,308

Continued claims: 325,095

May 10-16

New claims: 28,692

Continued claims: 314,487

May 17-23

New claims: 26,041

Continued claims: 310,126

May 24-30

New claims: 22,784

Continued claims: 302,260

May 31-June 6

New claims: 21,417

Continued claims: 292,234

June 7-13

New claims: 19,925

Continued claims: 280,593

June 14-20

New claims: 21,155

Continued claims: 266,596

June 21 - 27

New claims: 22,256

Continued claims: 262,224

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 25,843

Continued claims: 256,645

July 5 - July 11

New claims: 22,431

Continued claims: 251,924

July 12 - 18

New claims: 25,794

Continued claims: 243,405

July 19 - 25

New claims: 19,461

Continued claims: 242,397

July 26 - August 1

New claims: 11,690

Continued claims: 224,093

