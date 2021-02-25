The latest data from the Tennessee Department of Labor shows that new unemployment claims in Williamson County saw a moderate increase last week when compared to the week prior.
Last week, from Feb. 14-20, a total of 171 Williamson residents applied for unemployment for their first time, a moderate increase over the previous week's figure of 133. The total amount of unemployment claims serviced in the county last week saw a moderate decrease, dropping from 793 to 733 last week.
The number of new unemployment claims in the county have mostly remained stagnant since last August, bouncing between the low and high 100s save for a huge spike in January of this year.
While a far cry from the height of unemployment in the county, which in early July saw a total of 445 new claims filed and more than 6,000 continued claims serviced, last week's figures are still more than three times that of pre-pandemic levels, with the week ending on March 14, 2020, reporting just 45 new claims and 257 continued claims.
For the month of December, the most recent monthly unemployment rate in the state, Williamson County was found to have a 4.2 percent unemployment rate, an increase from November's rate of 3.3 percent. Despite the increase, Williamson County still has the lowest unemployment rate in the state.
Tennessee as a whole saw an identical pattern last week, with new claims jumping from 8,116 to 12,077 and continued claims dropping from 49,964 to 48,015.
Unemployed Tennesseans can find free job search assistance and career development opportunities at any of the more than 80 American Job Centers across the state. Tennesseans can find the center nearest to them through this interactive map. Online, more than 240,000 active job listings are currently available on the state’s workforce development website.
The state also recently launched the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center (VAJC). The new website is located at www.TNVirtualAJC.com and allows Tennesseans to research different programs, from different state agencies, that can help them remove barriers to employment, so they can more easily reenter Tennessee’s workforce. The VAJC allows job seekers to do this on their schedule, anytime, anywhere.
Unemployment claims in Williamson County
Feb. 14-20
New claims: 171
Continued claims: 733
Feb. 7-13
New claims: 133
Continued claims: 793
Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New claims: 178
Continued claims: 788
Jan. 24-30
New claims: 93
Continued claims: 688
Jan. 17-23
New claims: 158
Continued claims: 790
Jan. 10-16
New claims: 258
Continued claims: 858
Jan. 3-9
New claims: 463
Continued claims: 827
Dec. 27-Jan. 2
New claims: 157
Continued claims: 704
Dec. 20-26
New claims: 73
Continued claims: 499
Dec. 13-19
New claims: 130
Continued claims: 781
Dec. 6-12
New claims: 132
Continued claims: 732
Nov. 29-Dec. 5
New claims: 102
Continued claims: 785
Nov. 22-28
New claims: 92
Continued claims: 767
Nov. 15-21
New claims: 131
Continued claims: 913
Nov. 8-14
New claims: 106
Continued claims: 949
Nov. 1-7
New claims: 130
Continued claims: 1,022
Oct. 25-31
New claims: 121
Continued claims: 1,142
Oct. 18-24
New claims: 122
Continued claims: 1,215
Oct. 11-17
New claims: 159
Continued claims: 1,401
Oct. 4-10
New claims: 204
Continued claims: 1,635
Sept. 27-Oct. 3
New claims: 181
Continued claims: 2,534
Sept. 20-26
New claims: 188
Continued claims: 2,888
Sept. 13-19
New claims: 206
Continued claims: 3,193
Sept. 6-12
New claims: 161
Continued claims: 3,387
Aug. 30-Sept. 5
New claims: 173
Continued claims: 3,771
Aug. 23-29
New claims: 198
Continued claims: 4,069
Aug. 16-22
New claims: 154
Continued claims: 4,237
Aug. 9-15
New claims: 202
Continued claims: 4,574
Aug. 2-8
New claims: 183
Continued claims: 4,808
July 26-Aug. 1
New claims: 207
Continued claims: 5,323
July 19-25
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 5,644
July 12-18
New claims: 482
Continued claims: 5,679
July 5-July 11
New claims: 391
Continued claims: 5,902
June 28-July 4
New claims: 445
Continued claims: 6,080
June 21-27
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,360
June 14-20
New claims: 345
Continued claims: 6,361
June 7-13
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,776
May 31-June 6
New claims: 400
Continued claims: 7,058
May 24-30
New claims: 392
Continued claims: 7,612
May 17-23
New claims: 505
Continued claims: 7,923
May 10-16
New claims: 562
Continued claims: 8,247
May 3-9
New claims: 643
Continued claims: 8,692
April 26-May 2
New claims: 895
Continued claims: 8,563
April 19-25
New claims: 1,075
Continued claims: 8,817
April 12-18
New claims: 1,627
Continued claims: 7,622
April 5-11
New claims: 1,711
Continued claims: 5,790
March 29-April 4
New claims: 3,106
Continued claims: 3,164
March 22-28
New claims: 2,302
Continued claims: 888
March 15-21
New claims: 910
Continued claims: 289
March 8-14
New claims: 45
Continued claims: 257
Unemployment claims statewide
Feb. 14 - 20
New claims: 12,077
Continued claims: 48,015
Feb. 7-13
New claims: 8,116
Continued claims: 49,964
Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New claims: 9,498
Continued claims: 51,660
Jan. 24-30
New claims: 11,497
Continued claims: 54,280
Jan. 17-23
New claims: 12,050
Continued claims: 48,996
Jan. 10-16
New claims: 18,237
Continued claims: 49,270
Jan. 2-9
New claims: 21,954
Continued claims: 58,945
Dec. 27-Jan. 2
New claims: 16,554
Continued claims: 51,816
Dec. 20-26
New claims: 10,198
Continued claims: 45,226
Dec. 13-19
New claims: 7,411
Continued claims: 43,481
Dec. 6-12
New claims: 7,464
Continued claims: 44,215
Nov. 29-Dec. 5
New claims: 6,886
Continued claims: 46,404
Nov. 22-28
New claims: 5,789
Continued claims: 46,665
Nov. 15-21
New claims: 6,873
Continued claims: 51,624
Nov. 8-14
New claims: 6,182
Continued claims: 53,976
Nov. 1-7
New claims: 7,221
Continued claims: 58,298
Oct. 25-31
New claims: 6,992
Continued claims: 64,188
Oct. 18-24
New claims: 7,770
Continued claims: 70,982
Oct. 11-17
New claims: 9,873
Continued claims: 77,740
Oct. 4-10
New claims: 10,145
Continued claims: 90,507
Sept. 27-Oct. 3
New claims: 9,839
Continued claims: 125,238
Sept. 20-26
New claims: 9,802
Continued claims: 138,727
Sept. 13-19
New claims: 11,313
Continued claims: 152,195
Sept. 6-12
New claims: 10,771
Continued claims: 163,791
Aug. 30-Sept. 5
New claims: 11,706
Continued claims: 176,388
Aug. 23-29
New claims: 12,035
Continued claims: 184,781
Aug. 16-22
New claims: 10,998
Continued claims: 191,204
Aug. 9-15
New claims: 13,806
Continued claims: 204,726
Aug. 2-8
New claims: 10,036
Continued claims: 208,810
July 26-Aug. 1
New claims: 11,690
Continued claims: 224,093
July 19-25
New claims: 19,461
Continued claims: 242,397
July 12-18
New claims: 25,794
Continued claims: 243,405
July 5-July 11
New claims: 22,431
Continued claims: 251,924
June 28-July 4
New claims: 25,843
Continued claims: 256,645
June 21-27
New claims: 22,256
Continued claims: 262,224
June 14-20
New claims: 21,155
Continued claims: 266,596
June 7-13
New claims: 19,925
Continued claims: 280,593
May 31-June 6
New claims: 21,417
Continued claims: 292,234
May 24-30
New claims: 22,784
Continued claims: 302,260
May 17-23
New claims: 26,041
Continued claims: 310,126
May 10-16
New claims: 28,692
Continued claims: 314,487
May 3-9
New claims: 29,308
Continued claims: 325,095
April 26-May 2
New claims: 37,319
Continued claims: 321,571
April 19-25
New claims: 43,792
Continued claims: 324,543
April 12-18
New claims: 68,968
Continued claims: 267,053
April 5-11
New claims: 74,772
Continued claims: 199,910
March 29-April 4
New claims: 116,141
Continued claims: 112,438
March 22-28
New claims: 94,492
Continued claims: 34,570
March 15-21
New claims: 39,096
Continued claims: 16,098
March 8-14
New claims: 2,702
Continued claims: 16,342
