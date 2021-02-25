Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

Business graph unemployment and inflation in newspapers

 By businesswillco

The latest data from the Tennessee Department of Labor shows that new unemployment claims in Williamson County saw a moderate increase last week when compared to the week prior.

Last week, from Feb. 14-20, a total of 171 Williamson residents applied for unemployment for their first time, a moderate increase over the previous week's figure of 133. The total amount of unemployment claims serviced in the county last week saw a moderate decrease, dropping from 793 to 733 last week.

The number of new unemployment claims in the county have mostly remained stagnant since last August, bouncing between the low and high 100s save for a huge spike in January of this year.

While a far cry from the height of unemployment in the county, which in early July saw a total of 445 new claims filed and more than 6,000 continued claims serviced, last week's figures are still more than three times that of pre-pandemic levels, with the week ending on March 14, 2020, reporting just 45 new claims and 257 continued claims.

For the month of December, the most recent monthly unemployment rate in the state, Williamson County was found to have a 4.2 percent unemployment rate, an increase from November's rate of 3.3 percent. Despite the increase, Williamson County still has the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

Tennessee as a whole saw an identical pattern last week, with new claims jumping from 8,116 to 12,077 and continued claims dropping from 49,964 to 48,015.

Unemployed Tennesseans can find free job search assistance and career development opportunities at any of the more than 80 American Job Centers across the state. Tennesseans can find the center nearest to them through this interactive map. Online, more than 240,000 active job listings are currently available on the state’s workforce development website.

The state also recently launched the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center (VAJC). The new website is located at www.TNVirtualAJC.com and allows Tennesseans to research different programs, from different state agencies, that can help them remove barriers to employment, so they can more easily reenter Tennessee’s workforce. The VAJC allows job seekers to do this on their schedule, anytime, anywhere.

Unemployment claims in Williamson County

Feb. 14-20

New claims: 171

Continued claims: 733

Feb. 7-13

New claims: 133

Continued claims: 793

Jan. 31-Feb. 6

New claims: 178

Continued claims: 788

Jan. 24-30

New claims: 93

Continued claims: 688

Jan. 17-23

New claims: 158

Continued claims: 790

Jan. 10-16

New claims: 258

Continued claims: 858

Jan. 3-9

New claims: 463

Continued claims: 827

Dec. 27-Jan. 2

New claims: 157

Continued claims: 704

Dec. 20-26

New claims: 73

Continued claims: 499

Dec. 13-19

New claims: 130

Continued claims: 781

Dec. 6-12

New claims: 132

Continued claims: 732

Nov. 29-Dec. 5

New claims: 102

Continued claims: 785

Nov. 22-28

New claims: 92

Continued claims: 767

Nov. 15-21

New claims: 131

Continued claims: 913

Nov. 8-14

New claims: 106

Continued claims: 949

Nov. 1-7

New claims: 130

Continued claims: 1,022

Oct. 25-31

New claims: 121

Continued claims: 1,142

Oct. 18-24

New claims: 122

Continued claims: 1,215

Oct. 11-17

New claims: 159

Continued claims: 1,401

Oct. 4-10

New claims: 204

Continued claims: 1,635

Sept. 27-Oct. 3

New claims: 181

Continued claims: 2,534

Sept. 20-26

New claims: 188

Continued claims: 2,888

Sept. 13-19

New claims: 206

Continued claims: 3,193

Sept. 6-12

New claims: 161

Continued claims: 3,387

Aug. 30-Sept. 5

New claims: 173

Continued claims: 3,771

Aug. 23-29

New claims: 198

Continued claims: 4,069

Aug. 16-22

New claims: 154

Continued claims: 4,237

Aug. 9-15

New claims: 202

Continued claims: 4,574

Aug. 2-8

New claims: 183

Continued claims: 4,808

July 26-Aug. 1

New claims: 207

Continued claims: 5,323

July 19-25

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 5,644

July 12-18

New claims: 482

Continued claims: 5,679

July 5-July 11

New claims: 391

Continued claims: 5,902

June 28-July 4

New claims: 445

Continued claims: 6,080

June 21-27

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,360

June 14-20

New claims: 345

Continued claims: 6,361

June 7-13

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,776

May 31-June 6

New claims: 400

Continued claims: 7,058

May 24-30

New claims: 392

Continued claims: 7,612

May 17-23

New claims: 505

Continued claims: 7,923

May 10-16

New claims: 562

Continued claims: 8,247

May 3-9

New claims: 643

Continued claims: 8,692

April 26-May 2

New claims: 895

Continued claims: 8,563

April 19-25

New claims: 1,075

Continued claims: 8,817

April 12-18

New claims: 1,627

Continued claims: 7,622

April 5-11

New claims: 1,711

Continued claims: 5,790

March 29-April 4

New claims: 3,106

Continued claims: 3,164

March 22-28

New claims: 2,302

Continued claims: 888

March 15-21

New claims: 910

Continued claims: 289

March 8-14

New claims: 45

Continued claims: 257

Unemployment claims statewide

Feb. 14 - 20

New claims: 12,077

Continued claims: 48,015

Feb. 7-13

New claims: 8,116

Continued claims: 49,964

Jan. 31-Feb. 6

New claims: 9,498

Continued claims: 51,660

Jan. 24-30

New claims: 11,497

Continued claims: 54,280

Jan. 17-23

New claims: 12,050

Continued claims: 48,996

Jan. 10-16

New claims: 18,237

Continued claims: 49,270

Jan. 2-9

New claims: 21,954

Continued claims: 58,945

Dec. 27-Jan. 2

New claims: 16,554

Continued claims: 51,816

Dec. 20-26

New claims: 10,198

Continued claims: 45,226

Dec. 13-19

New claims: 7,411

Continued claims: 43,481

Dec. 6-12

New claims: 7,464

Continued claims: 44,215

Nov. 29-Dec. 5

New claims: 6,886

Continued claims: 46,404

Nov. 22-28

New claims: 5,789

Continued claims: 46,665

Nov. 15-21

New claims: 6,873

Continued claims: 51,624

Nov. 8-14

New claims: 6,182

Continued claims: 53,976

Nov. 1-7

New claims: 7,221

Continued claims: 58,298

Oct. 25-31

New claims: 6,992

Continued claims: 64,188

Oct. 18-24

New claims: 7,770

Continued claims: 70,982

Oct. 11-17

New claims: 9,873

Continued claims: 77,740

Oct. 4-10

New claims: 10,145

Continued claims: 90,507

Sept. 27-Oct. 3

New claims: 9,839

Continued claims: 125,238

Sept. 20-26

New claims: 9,802

Continued claims: 138,727

Sept. 13-19

New claims: 11,313

Continued claims: 152,195

Sept. 6-12

New claims: 10,771

Continued claims: 163,791

Aug. 30-Sept. 5

New claims: 11,706

Continued claims: 176,388

Aug. 23-29

New claims: 12,035

Continued claims: 184,781

Aug. 16-22

New claims: 10,998

Continued claims: 191,204

Aug. 9-15

New claims: 13,806

Continued claims: 204,726

Aug. 2-8

New claims: 10,036

Continued claims: 208,810

July 26-Aug. 1

New claims: 11,690

Continued claims: 224,093

July 19-25

New claims: 19,461

Continued claims: 242,397

July 12-18

New claims: 25,794

Continued claims: 243,405

July 5-July 11

New claims: 22,431

Continued claims: 251,924

June 28-July 4

New claims: 25,843

Continued claims: 256,645

June 21-27

New claims: 22,256

Continued claims: 262,224

June 14-20

New claims: 21,155

Continued claims: 266,596

June 7-13

New claims: 19,925

Continued claims: 280,593

May 31-June 6

New claims: 21,417

Continued claims: 292,234

May 24-30

New claims: 22,784

Continued claims: 302,260

May 17-23

New claims: 26,041

Continued claims: 310,126

May 10-16

New claims: 28,692

Continued claims: 314,487

May 3-9

New claims: 29,308

Continued claims: 325,095

April 26-May 2

New claims: 37,319

Continued claims: 321,571

April 19-25

New claims: 43,792

Continued claims: 324,543

April 12-18

New claims: 68,968

Continued claims: 267,053

April 5-11

New claims: 74,772

Continued claims: 199,910

March 29-April 4

New claims: 116,141

Continued claims: 112,438

March 22-28

New claims: 94,492

Continued claims: 34,570

March 15-21

New claims: 39,096

Continued claims: 16,098

March 8-14

New claims: 2,702

Continued claims: 16,342

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.