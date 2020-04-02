The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) will see new leadership when, after a March 29 virtual meeting, Franklin resident Kelly Baker-Hefley was elected to head as the official party chair.
Additionally, former Tennessee House candidate and U.S. Navy veteran Courtenay Rogers was elected as the county party’s treasurer.
Baker-Hefley, who has served with the WCDP since 2017, pointed out in a statement what she considered to be “the stark contrasts” between Republican and Democratic leadership, particularly when it came to the handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Residents of Williamson County have always been tuned-in and engaged in politics and when they have the option to vote for Democrats, they respond enthusiastically,” Baker-Hefley said. “The gaps in information and communication from Tennessee’s government leaders during the current coronavirus crisis demonstrates the stark contrasts between our two major political parties and we are going to continue to offer strong local policy solutions to voters.”
Baker-Hefley replaces Kreis White as the county party chair. White will remain as a member of the county party’s executive committee.
“We owe much of our success over the last four years to the hard work of women as candidates and activists,” White said. “Kelly and Courtenay have been a vital part of that and it’s important to have role models like them in leadership positions.”
In addition to time spent on the Tennessee Democratic Party Executive Committee, Baker-Hefley also currently serves on the Franklin Historic Zoning Commission and is a member of the Downtown Franklin Association and the Franklin Morning Rotary Club. Baker-Hefley praised White’s leadership after taking over as chair, and said she looked forward to a continued partnership.
“It’s an honor to follow Kreis, who’s been a great leader,” Baker-Hefley said. “He’s got a heart for service and for his community and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him.”
