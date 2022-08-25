At this week’s Town Commission Work Session, commissioners reviewed a resolution to name the bridge on Sunset Road the Jimmy Alexander Memorial Bridge.
Alexander, former Mayor and town official, passed earlier this month at the age of 81.
If approved at the next Town Commission Regular Meeting, the town will get to work on drafting and creating signage for the bridge indicating its new title and will eventually hold an unveiling.
According to town manager Victor Lay, since Sunset Road is a city road and not a state road, the decision comes down to the commissioners and does not need state approval.
Alexander was a pillar of the community, serving on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen from 2004 until 2020 and was the mayor of the town for a decade. During his time as a city official, Nolensville saw major developments and changes. As Mayor of Nolensville, Alexander initiated the town’s first Public Works facility, the first historic district concept plan for revitalization and the largest road project to date with the widening and multimodal trail installation on Sunset Road.
He also served previously on the Nolensville Planning Commission, the Williamson County Economic Development Committees and on the Tennessee Municipal League Board.
The next Town Commission Meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Nolensville Town Hall. Town Hall is located at 7218 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135. The public is welcome to attend.
