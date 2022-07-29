The Nolensville Fire and Rescue Department is still currently working to narrow in on the best fire station design to serve the city.
At this week’s Town Commission Work Session, Fire Marshal Matthew Lupo presented multiple different options with ranging features and costs for the Board of Commissioners to consider.
“We’re going to be voting on that in a week-and-a-half and it will really help you, I think, to understand one versus the other,” town manager Victor Lay said, “And it may or may not change your opinion on are we going with a four-bay station here and a two-bay later or are we going to do a three and a three…”
Lupo first outlined the fire department’s heat map, which showed the frequency of calls in certain locations in the city, between January of 2021 and July of 2022. According to Lupo, there were around 1,800 calls in one-and-a-half years with the trend increasing the number of calls by around 18 percent each month in 2021 to the same month in 2022.
When evaluating the design for the new station, the fire department came up with a list of items that they are currently lacking, including a gear storage room, gear cleaning room, personnel decontamination room, apparatus bays, administrative offices and more.
“When looking at designing the new station, there were a lot of rooms and stuff we were lacking now for safety concerns and health issues that we want to take into account for designing it,” Lupo said.
The department is also looking to obtain a new ladder truck, additional engines for new stations, a reserve engine, class three pumper and a vehicle for the Shift Officer.
Option one, as described by Lupo, would be a four-bay station. It would allow for a ladder truck to be housed in a pull-through bay as well as a front-line engine so that the crew does not have to back into the bay as often as they have to currently. It would also include 10 bunk rooms and additional rooms needed for health and safety.
Option two is a minimized, less expensive design. It would only have three bays and less bunker space and would require apparatuses to be parked outside. It would also cause apparatuses to be doubled-up in the bays and would cause more frequent back-ins after trips.
The third option would be to design two stations at the same time. Each station would have two or three bays. According to Lupo’s presentation, building two stations near the same time would allow for more flexibility in station design. The apparatus could be split up for desirable response criteria and ideal service model delivery.
In regards to cost, with help from TMPartners, PLLC., the fire department found that building one new station now and one in 10 years would cost approximately $16 million. If the city decided to build two smaller stations now, it would cost around $16.2 million. These numbers are cost projections based on historic trends.
After the presentation, a few commissioners voiced that they would prefer to fund the four-bay option as opposed to the other options. However, there were also concerns about the cost of pursuing the four-bay option at this time.
The board will vote on this matter at their regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 4.
To view the work session agenda or recorded video of the session, click here.
